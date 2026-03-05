Why tackling obesity now will save India billions

India is making meaningful progress in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with improved screening for diabetes and hypertension, enhanced cardiovascular care, and broader access to chronic treatments. However, obesity remains a central driver of the NCD crisis. Treating it as a deferrable “lifestyle issue” comes at a cost—one that households and the health care system will inevitably have to bear. Obesity (Shutterstock)

Obesity is a complex, long-term condition influenced by physiological factors. It is not a transient phase that resolves with brief motivation. Appetite regulation, metabolism and fat accumulation are shaped by sophisticated hormonal and neurological processes in many individuals. Recognising this complexity helps explain why sustained support—beyond willpower alone—is often needed. Therefore, early, consistent, and evidence-based strategies in obesity treatment are more valuable than isolated or short-term intervention measures.

Obesity often occurs alongside other health conditions. Beyond weight gain, it is associated with a higher likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, sleep apnoea, osteoarthritis and other chronic conditions. Delaying action goes beyond the initial price of therapy. It fuels a cumulative economic burden driven by complications, disability, and sustained productivity loss during individuals’ most productive years. Addressing obesity early can significantly improve overall health outcomes.

The economic impact of obesity in India was estimated at $28.95 billion in 2019, roughly 1% of GDP, and is projected to rise to $838.6 billion by 2060 (about 2.5% of GDP) if preventive and treatment measures remain inadequate. These are not just numbers. They represent real losses in workforce output, household income and national productivity.

This calls for an integrated medical system that goes beyond episodic care. It must unify preventive strategies, chronic disease management, clinical interventions, and sustained follow-up. At the same time, it must align public health infrastructure with primary care, speciality services, behavioural support, and technology-enabled programs to support long-term patient engagement.

Food plays a significant role in India’s culture and emotional expression. Celebrations, familial bonds, hospitality, and stress relief are often expressed through our culinary choices. This normalises overconsumption and delays its identification as a clinical risk until complications arise. The subsequent challenge is invisibility. Obesity and metabolic risk may remain concealed for years. Many people consider themselves fine until they notice an increase in blood glucose levels or blood pressure, or experience a cardiac event, as the first warning sign. India’s metabolic health landscape is marked by a paradox: cardiometabolic risk often persists even among individuals with seemingly normal weight, driven by factors such as central adiposity, insulin resistance, and dyslipidaemia. Effective screening, therefore, must rely on risk profiling and objective measurements rather than appearance alone.

Medical science is reshaping the understanding and treatment of obesity. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have shown substantial weight-loss benefits in clinical trials. These peptide-based therapies act on appetite regulation and metabolic pathways, enabling meaningful and sustained weight reduction when used as part of a structured treatment plan.

Experts emphasise, however, that these medications are not standalone solutions. Their greatest impact comes when combined with balanced nutrition, lifestyle changes, and regular medical oversight—underscoring a critical shift in thinking: obesity is a chronic disease that requires long-term, personalised care, not quick fixes.

Obesity management ideally should be part of a comprehensive medical framework that brings together physicians, nutritionists, counselors, and relevant specialists into a coordinated plan. This plan should be supported by structured screening, risk assessment, and ongoing care. Such a team-based approach enhances outcomes and ensures consistent care over time.

Patient support programmes are a core component of effective care. Personalised coaching, digital follow-ups, reminders, and peer networks enhance adherence and address the social and behavioural barriers patients face. Outcomes are seldom limited by information alone; sustaining daily routines over time is the real challenge. Structured support systems bridge this gap, converting motivation into lasting habits.

Obesity represents a critical opportunity to advance public health, enhance productivity, and secure long-term economic benefits through timely and coordinated action.

The imperative now is to move from awareness to measurable outcomes by establishing integrated care pathways, strengthening patient support programmes, and responsibly integrating modern therapies within supervised clinical frameworks. Effective execution will deliver benefits beyond individual weight reduction, reinforcing India’s health, workforce productivity, and economic future.

This article is authored by Rajeev Sibal, president, India Region Formulations, Lupin.