14,000-year-old mammoth traps built by humans found in Mexico
Mexican anthropologists say they have found two human-built pits dug 15,000 years ago to trap mammoths.ht-school Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:37 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Wednesday the pits were found during excavations on land that was to be used as a garbage dump. The pits filled with bones from at least 14 mammoths were found in the neighbourhood of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City.
tags
top news
trending topics