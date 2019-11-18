e-paper
Monday, Nov 18, 2019

14,000-year-old mammoth traps built by humans found in Mexico

Mexican anthropologists say they have found two human-built pits dug 15,000 years ago to trap mammoths.

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
14,000-year-old mammoth traps built by humans found in Mexico. (Representational image)
14,000-year-old mammoth traps built by humans found in Mexico. (Representational image)(AP)
         

Researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Wednesday the pits were found during excavations on land that was to be used as a garbage dump. The pits filled with bones from at least 14 mammoths were found in the neighbourhood of Tultepec, just north of Mexico City.  

