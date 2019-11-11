e-paper
All eyes on trillion-euro Green Deal for Europe

The European Union is nearing its goal of becoming the world’s first climate-neutral continent, as incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts the finishing touches on her trillion-euro Green Deal for Europe.

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
All eyes on trillion-euro Green Deal for Europe. (Representational image)
All eyes on trillion-euro Green Deal for Europe. (Representational image)(AFP file)
         

The European Union is nearing its goal of becoming the world’s first climate-neutral continent, as incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts the finishing touches on her trillion-euro Green Deal for Europe. Leyen will present the deal at the next EU summit, due to take place on December 12-13. Leyen, the former German defence minister and the EU’s first female boss, who wants climate change to be the hallmark of her presidency, says that within her first 100 days in office she’ll present her plan for making net zero emissions the bedrock of EU policy. Leyenwon her tilt for the European Commission presidency after pledging to reduce Europe’s carbon emissions by at least 50% over the next decade – a major step towards fulfilling the EU’s Paris Agreement commitment of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

 

