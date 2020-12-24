Birthday in coronavirus lockdown

ht-school

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:36 IST

‘It was really much-needed rejuvenation for all of us’

It was a very special day for me and my cousins as we all had met after almost six months. We had never gone this long without meeting each other. The meeting was a special occasion for my cousin sister’s 18th birthday for which my whole family planned a splendid surprise and it really surprised her.

Since the dire situation of the Covid-19 pandemic made us unable to meet up, so this surprise get-together was actually quite a reprieve from the mundane monotonous online classes routine. It was a greater occasion for me as my mid-term exams had just finished a day before. We planned the surprise in such a way that while I kept her busy with our talks, the others were busy preparing for the celebrations. A special cake order with the theme of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. the sitcom and with the title ’The one where she turns eighteen’ was ordered and we all had a great laugh at our mutual love for that TV show.

We indulged in a game wherein the birthday girl had to burst balloons from which she would get either gifts or small chits containing dares that she had to perform. Later we all had delicious home-made food and a beautiful video compiled by my brother containing all of our memories. After dinner, we started with present opening, seeing photo albums, until we were feeling too excited to remember what we were doing. In all, we seven cousins talked all night and caught up with the happenings in our lives; we played guessing games, 21 dares and made fun videos of us performing crazy dares, dancing to loud music, singing in off-key tones and having carefree fun. It was such a memorable night that many of us including me didn’t even sleep a wink—but that was bad, because the next day, we slept off the whole day at our homes.

All of us thoroughly enjoyed this carefree night of memories captured in crazy videos and pictures— taking us back to the non pandemic days where we could do everything under the sun. The party was a much-needed rejuvenation from our daily, uncertain and monotonous routines.

( Rashmicaa Chand is a Class 12 student of Delhi Public School,Vasant Kunj)

‘I dressed up as if I were attending the Oscars!’

To say this year did not go according to my plan won’t be an understatement! Time passed by and we barely noticed new guidelines in this lockdown period. The Covid-19 pandemic had jolted us and we were jittery about the WHO guidelines .

This year is about locking myself up at home and wear pyjamas all the time. Well, a few days in, I was already going restless. And soon came September, my birthday month! I was very excited thinking about all the ways to party, hang out with friends, and making my family feel crazy with my excitement!

So, what if can’t go out? Who needs to go out and have fun? I ordered myself a beautiful outfit, gave a list of all the gifts that I wanted to my father and my smile was back! One after the another, occasions came and from being sad and grumpy, I changed my outlook to a more positive one and started getting excited and planning for all occasions! Although it wasn’t the same birthday during this Covid-19 pandemic, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and all other festival brought about the same happiness like every year!

I started the day with clinging to the family members like a koala, making lavish demands for meals and dressing up as if I were attending the Oscars followed by photoshoot , it was honestly all I could wish for! For far away friends and family members, FaceTime had been a great help! I was able to connect through video calls. Furthermore I follow the ritual on my birthday by making a small prayer. I did so on every festive occasion by thanking God for taking care of us and for those that are in pain. And that is what I would like to tell the rest of the world. Just for a small second, let us take a small break from sanitising our hands, distancing ourselves from strangers as if they are alien beings and being totally paranoid, let us just celebrate what all we have today and actually try to live as if it is our last day on earth!

We need to stay positive, enjoy our time with family and friends and continue living this new lifestyle with sanitiser, protective masks as well as the very crucial social distancing!

(Kaamya Luthra is a Class 11 student of Ryan International, Noida)