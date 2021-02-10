IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Colleges in Mumbai set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus has remained shut since March while classes continue online. FILE PHOTO
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus has remained shut since March while classes continue online. FILE PHOTO
ht school

Colleges in Mumbai set to reopen, TISS still undecided

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus, will decide about reopening after making a thorough assessment of the ground situation.
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST

Even as colleges in Mumbai prepare to reopen their campuses to students after almost 11 months of lockdown, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is yet to take a decision on it.

“We are studying all guidelines and assessing the requirements for physical classes. For TISS, opening the campus would mean opening hostels to students,” said PK Shajahan, dean, academics at TISS.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute had issued a circular on March 17 last year asking students to vacate hostels. Since then, the campus in Deonar has remained shut while classes continue online.

Shajahan said the institute is currently analysing the ground situation for implementing the guidelines issue by the University Grants Commission for reopening of campuses. “We will follow all guidelines and take a decision after making an assessment of the ground situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the demand for reopening the campus and granting access to the library is growing among students. Progressive Students’ Forum, a student body at TISS, has written to the administration seeking clarity on its plan to reopen.

“It is now well established that the shift to digital education has disproportionately affected students from socio-economically marginalised communities. As the mode of education has changed to online completely, students are struggling with various issues, ranging from dissatisfaction with the quality of classes to network issues that affect accessibility to classes. Many research students are unable to continue their work without access to library facilities. We have demanded the administration to take these issues into serious consideration and reopen the campus in a phased manner as per the guidelines of the Maharashtra state government,” said PSF in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tata institute of social sciences mumbai college college reopening
app
Close
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus has remained shut since March while classes continue online. FILE PHOTO
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus has remained shut since March while classes continue online. FILE PHOTO
ht school

Colleges in Mumbai set to reopen, TISS still undecided

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Deonar campus, will decide about reopening after making a thorough assessment of the ground situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
Teachers, students say travelling in local trains in the stipulated time slots will not be feasible as they may have to wait till 9pm after classes to board trains if timings are not changed. HT FILE
ht school

Peak-hour train travel should be allowed for Mumbai colleges to reopen

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Students say they are midway into term, would like to carry on online; profs point to travel, work pressure
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
Winners with their prizes at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Public School, Rose Garden, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: GGNPS organises declamation contest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Students of 20 CBSE schools across Ludhiana participated in the contest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
During 1956, Raza was awarded with the prestigious French award Prix de la Critique. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
ht school

Sayed Haider Raza: One of India’s most celebrated artists

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:57 PM IST
One of the groundbreaking Indian painters of his generation, Sayed Haider Raza is known for rich and colourful abstracts in oil and acrylic, replete with icons of Indian cosmology as well as philosophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers took part in the event with zeal and made it a great success.
ht school

Delhi school events: The Millennium, NOIDA, celebrates annual day

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
The students conveyed important lessons through their performances in the event and spread awareness that the pandemic has taught helped each one of us evolve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, believes that student elections should be conducted to educate them about the changing political climate.
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Covid made us better at handling adversity’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Suman Sharma, principal of Star Public School, Chandigarh, talks about motivating students for taking up sports and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
The Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary Schools has urged the government to allow schools and junior colleges to reopen. PIC FOR REPRESENTATITION
ht school

Allow schools to conduct Class 10, 12 exams: Mumbai principals

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The Mumbai State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will conduct class 10 and 12 exams between April and May 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, displaying a piece of art. HT PHOTO
ht school

Punjab school events: Tiny tots of DPS, Chandigarh, get creative

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The students created masterpieces with pencil shavings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
The school ensures that the students follow the norms of social distancing.
ht school

Delhi: GD Goenka Public School takes all safety measures for reopening

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The school is following the guidelines of DoE and the health department as well as the established norms and SOPs for social distancing and sanitization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
The students took part in the inter-school debate competition with zeal.
ht school

Delhi school events: DPS organises inter-school English debate contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 13 prestigious schools from across Delhi-NCR
READ FULL STORY
Close
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
The exhibition provided a platform for students to present new ideas.
ht school

Mumbai school events: Students of NL Dalmia School exhibit creativity

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The school organises a science, art and craft exhibition every year, named Nirmaan Exhibition, to encourage creativity and critical thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
Details obtained by BMC also revealed that till February 1, more than 37,000 students had reportedly migrated from the city, of which nearly 40% were not connected to online learning. HT PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION
ht school

Maharashtra: 60K kids still don’t have access to online learning

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
The students took part in a wide range of activities with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: Bharti Public School conducts inter-school competition

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The inter-school event, which comprised many competitions, was a fusion of talent, imagination, creativity and alertness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT’s Health and Science Editor Rhythma Kaul, top right, with the panelists (Clockwise from bottom right) Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Shashi Chadha, Manjula S. Basak, Anil Chhetri &amp; Jyoti Joshi Jain during the HT Dialogues meet on Thursday
HT’s Health and Science Editor Rhythma Kaul, top right, with the panelists (Clockwise from bottom right) Richa Sharma Agnihotri, Shashi Chadha, Manjula S. Basak, Anil Chhetri & Jyoti Joshi Jain during the HT Dialogues meet on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Are we doing enough for kids with special needs amid Covid-19?

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Despite technological advance, learning gap, lack of social & play skills among CWSN a major issue of concern raised by the stakeholders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with their accolades.
Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, with their accolades.
ht school

Punjab school events: AKSIPS-41 kids shine in badminton championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 PM IST
A sub-junior badminton championship was held at the Sports Complex, Sector 38 west, Chandigarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP