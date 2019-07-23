DAV Public School’s Interact Club marks silver jubilee

DAV Public School, Kailash Hills, organised the silver jubilee celebrations of the Interact Club of the Rotary, Delhi Central.

The school highlighted the role of Ranjan Dhingra and Rtn. Prem Vohra, who had introduced the Rotary Club and urged Interactors to serve society in accordance with the ideals of the Arya Samaj.

A cultural programme was also organised. The school appreciated the Interactors for initiatives such as the blood donation drives, walk for heart, TB awareness drive, dental checkup, tree plantation drive and pulse polio drive during the past 25 years. They were awarded with pens and badges. Rs 2,100 was awarded to Swetalina of Class 9 for her poster on organ donation. Principal Ira Khanna thanked Rotarians for the scholarship they have been giving to meritorious and needy students. She also appreciated the efforts of the teacher coordinators Yamini Verma and Suchi Dixit.

Beat the Heat!

Holy Child Public School, Sector 75, Faridabad, organised several educational activities. Learning through interesting activities is enduring.

It was a fun process from beginning to end. The students enjoyed squeezing lemons with different tools and prepared lemonade by using black salt, sugar. Then students had a great time preparing fruit salad under the guidance of class teacher Rakhi Choudhary. Principal Vandana Bhatia appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them. Overall it was an enriching activity for experiential learning.

Need To Preserve Our Environment

Florence International School, Greater Noida, conducted a tree plantation drive to tackle urban air pollution, which is a growing problem. Planting a tree means planting a whole living system.

Students from all classes brought saplings and planted them in the school ground. They made posters and explained the importance of planting trees through slogans. They conveyed the message that trees and forests are not sufficient as compared to the total land area. We should plant more and more trees to preserve the environment. Students were told that trees help in providing oxygen, improving air quality, conserving water, preserving soil, supporting wild life and providing shelter, medicine and tools. The students enjoyed the planting process.

Bastille Day

Ryan International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated Bastille Day, also known as French National Day. The event was organsied as part of the vision of chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto. In the spirit of being international, appreciating the cultures of people throughout the world, a special assembly was organised in which the children were told about the importance of the day and given a brief introduction to the history of France. Students came dressed up in French costumes and brought the national flag of France. The students also presented a French classical ballet and brought different French cuisines in their lunch box. It was a great learning experience for students.

Intra School Debate competition

Sam International School, Dwarka, conducted an intra-school debate competition on the topic “Is online teaching better than classroom teaching?” to develop students’ public speaking skills.

Debate is a process that involves formal discussion on a particular topic. Logical consistency, factual accuracy and some degree of emotional appeal to the audience are the main elements in debating, where one side often prevails over the other party by presenting a superior “context” or framework of the issue. This was kept in mind while organising the debate. Students spoke eloquently both for and against the motion. The competition concluded with a kaleidoscope of thoughts and opinions.

