Delhi school events: DPS organises inter-school English debate contest

DPS, Mathura Road, hosted the XL inter-school English debate for the junior students on video conferencing platform MS Teams under the guidance its principal Deeksha Khera. The topic was -- Being Good Has No Charm.

The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 13 prestigious schools from across Delhi-NCR. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. English department HOD Manisha Varma was the chairperson while eminent educators Poonam Rawal and Kanika Kumar were the judges.

Speaking on that occasion, vice principal (academics) Reema Sharma praised all the participants for their hard work and wished that they continue to excel as the years continue. In her address, the chairperson laid emphasis on the importance of exposing children to good literary works and declared the debate open.

The budding young orators spoke in favour and against the motion respectively.

All the contestants put forth their arguments skilfully and convincingly. The battle of words was indeed a treat for the ears. Both the judges highly appreciated the efforts of the participants and their teachers.

Noor Chawla (Amity International School, Noida) and Alvira Maryam Karim (DPS Mathura Road) bagged the first position, Maayrra Arora (DPS, East of Kailash) secured the second position and Amolika Singh (Sanskriti School) got the third position. They were adjudged the best speakers.

Headmistress Ranjana Dean encouraged the students with her words of wisdom and congratulated the winners for their laudable achievement. Noor bagged the Prabhjot Baruah Memorial Award for the best orator.

Winning Team DPS, East of Kailash, took the Rolling Trophy. All the participants were awarded with e-certificates.

MSMS, Ashok Vihar, celebrates Virtual Annual Day with enthusiasm

Mahavir Senior Model School (MSMS), Ashok Vihar, celebrated Virtual Annual Day 2020, which was streamed live on Zoom Cloud Meeting and official YouTube channel - MSMS Classes.

Dr. Kiran Modi, founder and managing trustee of Udayan Care, was the chief guest and MSMS director SL Jain was the guest of honour.

School principal Ruchika Sukhija presented the school report and highlighted the USP of MSMS students and the various fields in which they are excelling.

The meritorious students were awarded with special trophies and certificates of merit through a virtual prize distribution ceremony. An initiative titled ‘Parents’ Diary’ showcased testimonials of the proud parents of the MSMS students.

The attractions of the day were the presentations titled ‘Incredible India’, ‘The Magic of Music’ and ‘Jab Jaago, Tabhi Savera’. The Mahavirians connected through the virtual medium and successfully weaved the entire show. Their euphonic performances struck the right chord with the audience and enraptured everyone.

Revered management members Shri Padma Shri Gyan Chand Jain, Surinder Mohan Jain, Shri Pal Jain, Prashant Jain, Satvir Lal Jain, Ashish Aggarwal and all other dignitaries graced the event with their benign presence and applauded MSMS for the magnificent show.

Ryan International, Gurugram, conducts free Covid-19 testing camp

Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram organised a free Covid-19 testing camp in collaboration with a team of community healthcare centre, Bhondsi, to facilitate the students of Grades 10 and 12 who are expected to present a Covid test report before appearing for pre -board examinations.

All the parents of the students of other Grades too were informed about the camp so that they could avail the facility too.

A large number of students attended the camp and expressed their gratitude towards their school for providing them this highly significant facility that will definitely help them in following all the safety protocols and guidelines and also in completing all the mandatory documentation.