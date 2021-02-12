Delhi school events: Hansraj Model School organises annual career week

Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, once again reiterated its commitment towards providing the best guidance to its students when it organised its annual career week titled Dishayein: Illuminating Minds 2021.

The Covid-19 situation and social distancing norms were no deterrent as the school organised this event on a virtual platform this year, opening up a world of new opportunities for the inquisitive young students of Classes 9 to 12.

Principal Heemal Handoo Bhat gave her support to the students in every way -- right from the selection of fields to supporting students in getting answers to their queries. Her insights and experiences after every talk illuminated and inspired the young minds. The six-day-long mega event marked the coming together of professionals from diverse fields such as law, hospitality management, overseas education and music. They were also there as experts in soft skills, business case studies, Delhi University admissions, stream selection and career guidance.

The eminent speakers elaborated on the scope of different career options, shared their experiences, gave effective tips, and interacted patiently with the students and answered their all queries.

The enlightening sessions not only provided the much-needed insight into offbeat and upcoming career trends but also helped the students acquire a futuristic vision and make informed career choices. The overwhelming praise that poured in from students and parents throughout the week was an ample proof that Dishayein lived up to its name and succeeded in giving a positive direction to the dreams of many students.

Students of DAVPS appreciated for innovative solution

After identifying some difficulties in the school transport system in India, Aayushi Jain and Tanay Srivastava, both Class 11 students of DAV Public School (DAVPS), Vasant Kunj, came up with an innovative solution in the form of ‘Techno Bus’.

Their project was selected in the top 150 teams in the ATL Marathon 2019-20 by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Niti Aayog. AIM is the government of India’s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

These two students and their teacher Vandana Deepak also got selected for an Adobe internship, where, apart from the entrepreneurial skills and refining their prototype, they also learnt various Adobe video editing softwares under the guidance of the mentors from Adobe.

After successfully completing their internship, they received gifts and an appreciation certificate from AIM and Adobe.

Life is full of challenges and problems. Every one of us faces a new challenge in our day-to-day life. A few of us become used to these problems and always keep complaining, whereas a few of us see these challenges as a new opportunity and try to find out the sustainable solutions, which not only benefit them but also others. Both Aayushi and Tanay are among those people. Both these students have represented their school at national and international platforms through their innovations.

Their innovation journey is truly inspiring for many young students and we wish both of them great for their future prospects.

AGDAV, Model Town, webinar focuses on fostering reading

To bring happiness to the parents in the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Arvind Gupta DAV (AGDAV) Centenary Public School, Model Town, conducted a webinar titled Praful Samachar: Ways to Foster Reading.

The guest for the event was Parul Mittal from the Hindustan Times. Supervisory head Sonu Sahni welcomed the guest and all the parents. The students of the school believe that laughing for two minutes is just as healthy as 20 minutes of jogging. We all know that the world is suffering deep losses in the Covid-19 pandemic.

We need to work extra hard to manage our emotions well.

We feel anxiety and maybe waves of panic, particularly when we see news headlines. At the same time, we must try to dispel panic by sharing humour. Laughter right now is a relief for all of us.

During the webinar, the parents played various fun-filled games like laughing out loud and reading news in a hilarious manner. This brought a smile on everyone’s face and parents laughed their heart out.

It was a pleasure watching all the parents participating enthusiastically in the games.

English comic actor Charlie Chaplin has rightly said, “A day without laughter is a day wasted”. So, together parents and the teachers made the day a useful one by bringing smiles to each other’s faces.

On the occasion, the parents were also enlightened with the fact that the reading of newspaper should be inculcated among the students from the very young age.

If the newspaper reading is used in a more inspiring way, newspapers can help students develop not only reading skills but also writing, grammar, vocabulary and speaking skills. Various ways were shared with the parents to make reading interesting and creative for the students. The newspaper reading is one such way which will promote the reading habit among the younger ones. The teachers also laid emphasis on the importance of reading among the parents as well as students. Someone has rightly said, “Today a reader, tomorrow a leader” or “The more you read ,the more things you will know.”

The webinar was enjoyed by all and the parents also took away with them many advantages and ways to promote the reading habit among the students. Mittal appreciated the efforts of AGDAV staff and laid emphasis upon the importance of newspaper reading.