Delhi school events: Ryan International Group celebrates Hindi Diwas with all zeal

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:42 IST

Ryan International Group strongly emphasises the all-round development of students and nurtures each of them to the best of his/her capabilities. Following the vision of its chairman, Dr Augustine F Pinto, the Ryan International Group bears an equivalent significance of co-curricular activities, along with academic growth.

Following these key vision points, the students of Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram, celebrated Hindi Diwas with great enthusiasm. Ryanites emphasised the importance of Hindi language through several activities like Hasya Kavi Samelan, poem recitation, slogan writing and declamation. Students put their best foot forward in showcasing their oratory skills. The event achieved the goal of instilling values, spontaneity and confidence in the students.

Ajanta Public School, Gurugram, student shines in storytelling

Kashvi Aslia emerged as the third runner-up in the storytelling contest ( HT Photo )

It is a matter of great pride for little storyteller Kashvi Aslia from Ajanta Public School, Sec-31, Gurugram, who emerged as the third runner-up in the Silhouette Spiel event, that was part of the inter-school competition titled Visionnaire conducted by DPS Sushant Lok. Many prestigious schools participated in the event that celebrated the spirit of narration and creativity, offering a platform to the young storytellers to juxtapose their ideas into thoughts to connect, empathize and elucidate within the folds of comprehensive learning process.

School director-cum-principal Vaibhav Kapoor said that experiential learning is an active methodology wherein learners put their acquired knowledge and skills to relevant and meaningful use. He lauded Kashvi for her ability to communicate, interact, convince and connect. He also wished her good luck for the future.

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, holds investiture ceremony

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, conducted its investiture ceremony on a virtual platform. The chief guest on the occasion was Commandant Varun Upadhya (Indian Coast Guard). Also present were Ahlcon Group of Schools director Ashok K Pandey, principal Deepak Raj Singh Bisht and other dignitaries.

Filled with determination, the selected students from Classes 10 to 12 took up the role of leaders to carry out their duties. The programme began with the lamp-lighting ceremony and prayer to Goddess Saraswati, followed by the principal’s speech.

The school director and principal congratulated the new council members. Bisht guided the students on the art of building team relationships, mitigating conflict and developing effective communication and interpersonal skills. A 56-member prefectorial board, including 8 school posts, was also felicitated. On behalf of the team, head boy Anubhab Sahoo and head girl Vrinda Gupta took the oath.

Pandey encouraged teamwork among the members to accomplish the board’ s objectives. He urged the team to support and guide students through regular online interactions.

The chief guest also congratulated the council members and urged them to imbibe the value of discipline.

The students were urged to follow the instructions of their parents and teachers as the first step to a disciplined life. They were guided to prioritise and work accordingly. Sahoo proposed a vote of thanks. The ceremony concluded with glimpses of last year’s ceremony and the school song.

Mayoor School, Noida, hosts fourth edition of Model United Nations on virtual platform

Mayoor School, Noida, which has collaboration with Mayo College General Council, Ajmer, hosted the much-awaited fourth edition of Mayoor School Model United Nations (MUN) conference on a virtual platform.

More than 250 delegates not only from reputed schools in our country but also from abroad, participated in it, demonstrated their leadership and collaborative skills and deliberated over the sensitive world issues.

The riveting event commenced with a befitting opening ceremony wherein school principal Alka Awasthi extended a warm welcome to all the young delegates, guests and members of the school management. On that occasion, Awasthi expounded to the students the significance of such discourses and reiterated that open mindedness and team work are the key ingredients of success.

The chief guest for the event was the renowned economist Dr. Abusaleh Shariff and the guest of the honour was S. Dharini Arun, joint secretary, COE, Noida, CBSE. In his address, Shariff applauded the commendable efforts of the Mayoorians and highlighted the global issues and the need for global economic integration. He also shared with the students the importance of keeping abreast with international affairs and learning to be equipped to deal with real world situations.

Dharani also congratulated the young participants and expressed her appreciation for the forum that helps delegates develop into intelligent diplomats.

The forum was declared open by secretary general Navshimmer Kaur Kalra. The MUN comprised six committees – UNGA, UNHRC, UNCSW, AIPPM, UNSC and UNEA. The delegates in all the committees were extremely enthusiastic and indulged in healthy and productive debates on a variety of themes.

The invigorating conference came to an end with the felicitation of the executive board. In their speeches and vote of thanks, they said that MUNs are not for winning awards but to become a part of a generation that envisages to transform the world. The best delegates in all the committees were honoured with certificates. The best delegation trophy was bagged by Mayoor Private School, Abu Dhabi.