IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Delhi school events: VJPS, Rohini, organises Gift A Mask programme
School students distribute home-made face masks among people from the weaker sections of society.
School students distribute home-made face masks among people from the weaker sections of society.
ht school

Delhi school events: VJPS, Rohini, organises Gift A Mask programme

During the event, the students also joined hands in the noble deed of donating books to the children from economically weaker sections of the society.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:30 PM IST

With an aim to help the underprivileged In the times of the Covid-19 pandemic when wearing the face mask is mandatory for everyone as per the guidelines of the Union health ministry, Vidya Jain Public School (VJPS), Rohini, organised Gift A Mask programme, realising that the markets were running out of masks.

While we were doing our best by staying at home, many people like garbage collectors, guards and delivery boys were still providing us with their active services during the lockdown period.

Those people needed all protection against the coronavirus. Due to the shortage of masks in market, they often had to wear the same masks beyond its allowed usage. As a community service initiative, the school students gifted homemade masks to those people. They started by rolling out a DIY video which demonstrated simple ways to make masks and the right way of wearing them. The school worked with its students, their families and teachers to make and gift masks thereby spreading the message of grit and staying safe. The school utilised the quarantine time to design masks and encouraged the students for mass participation!

The school also organised Mask-A-Thon Drawing Competition wherein the students created designs for face masks.

The students also joined hands in the noble deed of donating books to the children from economically weaker sections of the society. They gave their old books and notebooks to those children so that they could study at home when their schools were closed down and they had no access to online classes.

The endeavour sensitised the students about the need of the hour -- i.e. the attitude of sharing and caring. The school education is incomplete if it doesn’t teach the children about the appreciation of moral values like helpfulness, fellow feeling, consideration for others, readiness to cooperate, awareness of responsibility, tolerance, caring and sharing.

VJPS believes in the motto -- ‘Hands that heal are more pious than the hands that pray’. For its students, service in any form is beautiful. To give encouragement to the underprivileged by empathasing with them and to awaken hopes in their hearts are the greatest service for the students. Social service to them means much more than visiting old age homes and schools for the blind or attending workshops and seminars. It means empathising with those people who are neglected and deprived. The VJPS students interact with them and make them feel wanted and better as the focus is on the betterment of the society.

SMGS, Meera Bagh, hosts awareness drive on masks

Face masks, an important tool to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, aren’t going away anytime soon. But when we throw them away in a casual manner, they can harm the environment and the animals.

To spread awareness about the same, AASHREY, the animal welfare club of St. Mark’s Girls Senior (SMGS) Secondary School, Meera Bagh, took an initiative to sensitise students by showing them a video. The students were encouraged to do their part by taking a little care while disposing the masks so that they don’t harm animals. They were informed that trash puts animals at risk and now it’s a wake-up call for all of us to avoid such animal casualties.

Webinar on cyber safety conducted at SRDAV, Dayanand Vihar

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic when the role of social media has become very important in all fields of life, the lurking dangers like cyber bullying, data breaching and phishing, to name only a few, can’t be ignored. To sensitise the students of Classes 6-12 about these issues, a webinar was organised at Shaheed Rajpal DAV (SRDAV) Public School, Dayanand Vihar, by cyber safety evangelist Rakshit Tandon.

Easy access to information is indeed an advantage but there is a dark side to it also. There is an equal risk to every piece of information.

It is thus necessary to protect ourselves from cyber bullying and risks related to it. Tandon strived to create awareness on pertinent issues like impact of pandemic on cyber crime, cyber bullying and its types. cyber- inappropriate behaviour by teenagers, legal and academic consequences of indulging in cyber bullying, safety on social media, internet etiquettes to be followed by the students were also the focus of discussion. Tandon’s eye-opening session greatly inspired the students to adopt social safety measures.

Tandon, the resource person, also laid emphasis on how staying virtually safe during the pandemic has become imperative to safeguard ourselves from falling prey to malicious intruders prying into the crucial online data.

School principal Renu Laroiya in her address stressed that cyber safety is interlinked with the safety of not just one person or one system but also the digitally connected community in this globally connected world.

Cyber security is no more a choice in today’s digital world . It is a necessity for a safe and secure lifestyle, especially in the times of remote teaching and learning.

The Covid-19 pandemic has, almost overnight, made us adapt to the online mode. Truly, the social media proved to be a great boon for the schools during the pandemic by rapidly disseminating educational content and thus making home schools a reality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school event delhi schools
Close
School students distribute home-made face masks among people from the weaker sections of society.
School students distribute home-made face masks among people from the weaker sections of society.
ht school

Delhi school events: VJPS, Rohini, organises Gift A Mask programme

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:30 PM IST
During the event, the students also joined hands in the noble deed of donating books to the children from economically weaker sections of the society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a senior official, approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Bloomberg File
According to a senior official, approval of fees is cost based and has nothing to do with the category the applicant belongs to. Bloomberg File
ht school

No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The MNVS has demanded the release of an updated list of approved fees for higher education institutes, including concessional rates for reserved category students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). ANSHUMAN POYREKAR/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai schools seek 50% weightage for Class 10 internal exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Currently, the written component for the board exams is 80% and the internal component, which incudes oral and practical, is 20% in each subject.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
A student taking part in the ‘drive-thru’ carnival at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: ‘Drive-thru’ spring carnival at BCM Arya

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The students expressed their zeal by blowing whistles, shaking pompoms, and waving flags.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school magazine was released by the principal and the guests during the event.
The school magazine was released by the principal and the guests during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates Protsahan Parv to felicitate students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
A pivotal moment that marked the event was the release of the school magazine by the guests and principal Rashmi Raj Biswal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Currently, only a tiny portion of robots is humanoid like you see in the movies. REUTERS
Currently, only a tiny portion of robots is humanoid like you see in the movies. REUTERS
ht school

AI and Robots: Now and future of technology

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Robots that function with the help of artificial intelligence to carry out mechanical tasks are used in fields ranging from medicine to military.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
ht school

Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Amid complaints, the regulation which grants powers to private schools to fix fees and doesn’t give much scope for parents to intervene is the bone of contention: Experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
ht school

Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
ht school

Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The activity turned out to be a great learning experience for the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
ht school

DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Students who obtained A1 grade were lauded by the school authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The three-month-long programme witnessed the students visiting their peers and parents and teachers working together to ensure holistic development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Since January, schools across the country have reopened in phased manner for senior students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
ht school

Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
While fee payment in instalments and part-waiver of fees were introduced in some institutes, some colleges sought help from their alumni to raise funds for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP