Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:33 IST

DHS, Rohini, organises online cultural event

Delhi Heritage School (DHS), Sector-22, Rohini, organised its online cultural event. The students took part in in that event with all zeal and showcased their talents through their thoughts and ideas. They performed various dances along with impressive dialogue delivery.

They enacted characters from the Hindu pantheon like Lord Krishna, Radha, Shiva, Parvati and Ganesha in the form of skits, wore splendid costumes and sang bhajans. Their mesmerising performances and efforts left the viewers spell bound. They showcased their thoughts and beliefs depicting their inclination to spirituality and dedication to their heritage and culture at such a tender age. Their efforts were admired by the management. To keep the unending fountain of vigour flowing in the students, head of the school Vibha Gupta presented certificates of appreciation to all the participants. Reiterating the need for teaching values and culture and to make the spiritual education an integral part of curriculum, Gupta promised to organise more such events in future. The event was a huge success.

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, conducts online workshop

Ramjas School, Pusa Road, in collaboration with Pearl Academy organised an online workshop for the students of Classes 11 and 12 on the topic titled ‘Best out of Waste’ under the ongoing ISA Project — Minimalistic Living. The session was very enlightening as resource persons Asha Gulati and Pankaj Arora, educators at Pearl Academy, made the students aware about the use of waste products in the best possible manner, the need of living within the means and how to control the harmful effects of waste on our environment. The students had a hands-on experience on creating innovative, useful things out of waste material. This engaging and interactive session was aimed at sensitising the students on the need to be environmentally responsible and work towards a greener and brighter future.

DAVPS, East Of Loni Road, organises interactive session

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic when children have restricted sources of entertainment and academics happening live, DAV Public School, East Of Loni Road, organised a power-packed interactive session in association with MV Speaker of the Year 2020.

RJ Addy, aka ex Dilli Ka Dabang, motivated students to pursue their dreams with the right blend of skills to excel in life. Principal Sameeksha Sharma encouraged the students to be optimistic and to turn the tide in their favour. She laid emphasis upon the mental well-being, the eternal source of energy. The positive impact of the workshop was visible in the Q&A session wherein the students interacted with RJ Addy with zeal. High happiness quotient was evident by the broad smiles on their faces. It was an ecstatic experience for all the participants.