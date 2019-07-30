Greenfields students attend D’dun camp

ht-school

A group of four students of Greenfields Public School, Dilshad Garden, attended the Indus Quality Foundation residential camp at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Dehradun. The camp was based on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

Students of nine other schools of Delhi and Orissa also participated in the camp. The environment of the ashram was pure and beautiful. Each day started with yoga and meditation to improve concentration, flexibility and instill a sense of discipline. Interactive sessions with Swami Atmananda and chairman of IQF Ashwini taught the children that a concentrated mind can do wonders and can help in controlling anger and managing emotions. The camp also included sessions like Sama Vedic Dhyan, Yoga, Daily Energisers (games), Tower Building activity, Musical Interaction, Walk Alone session, Temple prayer, Origami session, Creative toy session, Mind Power, Story for reflection (events from the Swami’s life). Daily visit to the temple in the evening was also an important part of the schedule.

Disaster management meet at Holy Child

Holy Child Public School, Faridabad, organised a mock drill to prepare students to face disasters.

A specialised agency, Delhi Zone4solution, conducted the drill and trained students to the face calamities like earthquakes and fires. The move came at a time when the government is paying a lot of attention to disaster management.

The agency gave basic search and rescue training to different teams in the school.

The management, principal, staff and students appreciated the drill.

Focus on road safety at Khaitan Public

Khaitan Public School, Sahibabad, organised a talk by Vishal Singh, sub-inspector of Ghaziabad Police, on road safety.

Singh said road safety is a growing concern for youth today. Many people flout traffic rules by not wearing seat belts and helmets. Parents going to drop their children at schools are also found to be violating rules. He said parents and students should feel motivated to follow traffic rules. He spoke about three aspects of road safety: helmet, tripling and wrong side. He said that if both drivers and pillion riders wear helmets on the roads, their safety would be maximised. The sub-inspector urged students to encourage their family members and others to avoid tripling on motorcycles or scooters and driving on the wrong side of the roads.

Social Science week at Masonic Public

Masonic Public School, Vasant Kunj, observed Social Science Week in which students took part in a myriad of activities.

The events held included an inter-house quiz competition on nationalism in India, World Population Day, flag recognition activity, discussions on slogans, and speeches on the United Nations, preamble to the Constitution and impact of globalisation. Students put up models on women empowerment, Jallianwalla Bagh incident, Qutub Minar, Nizam-ud -din Chishti Dargah at an exhibition. The students enjoyed the activities during the week.

They gained knowledge related to Social Science. The week was informative and was appreciated by all.

DAV, Faridabad marks Van Mahotsav

DAV Public School, Sector-14, Faridabad, celebrated Van-Mahotsav to lend a green touch to the school environment and sensitise students about their role in conservation.

Principal Anita Gautam took the initiative for the drive. The event aimed to form a personal connection between students and trees. Students participated in a plantation drive, poster making and slogan writing on the importance of trees. Advertisements and jingles made everyone ponder over the benefits of plantation. Teachers stressed that trees reduce pollution by absorbing carbon dioxide and generating oxygen.

