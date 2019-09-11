Here’s why Hong Kong now hogs limelight for wrong reasons

ht-school

Updated: Sep 11, 2019

Tourism hub, financial powerhouse and the city with the world’s highest no. of skyscrapers, Hong Kong is on the boil these days. And youngsters are at the forefront of the ferment in the city over the last six months, caused by a perceived erosion in democratic rights that the former British colony enjoyed since it again became part of China in 1997. Learn all about what has triggered the huge protests in this tourist and financial paradise.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019