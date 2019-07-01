Infographic: Minecraft turns 10

Building and survival game Minecraft has turned 10. Released in 2009, the game is the second best-selling video game in history, behind “Tetris”, according to a report. “...Our little crafting game turns ten years old! That means Minecraft still isn’t old enough to drive or run for president yet, but it is old enough for us to get all nostalgic for the good ol’ days of the game,” the developers said in a recent blog post.

In this infographic, we take a look at the journey of the game over the past decade:

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 00:33 IST