Jaypee School holds investiture ceremony

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:57 IST

Investiture Ceremony

An investiture ceremony signifies the reliance that the school places in the newly elected office bearers. Jaypee Public School, Greater Noida, organised its investiture ceremony in the school auditorium.

The dignitaries present were Jaypee Public School associate director Manika Gaur, president education Cdr S J Singh, vice president MP Sharma and principal Meeta Bhandula. The ceremony began with lighting of lamp, which was followed by the principal’s address. The principal welcomed the dignitaries and worthy parents. She congratulated the newly elected student council and said they should be role models for their peer group. The choir sang a welcome song and students presented dance performances.

The elected leaders were adorned with badges and sashes. Akshay Yadav was the new head boy and Khushi Tomar the head girl. The house captains, the sports captains and all the prefects were the other members of the student council. The head girl administered the oath to the council members. The newly elected student council members pledged to work earnestly to uphold the school motto Humility Enhances Excellence. The head boy proposed the vote of thanks. He, on behalf of the entire student council, thanked the school management, principal and teachers and promised to discharge their duties with sincerity.

Visit to Haryana State Sports Complex

Sports and recreation are as important in students’ lives as studies. So, the students of Holy Child Public School, Sector 75, Faridabad, visited Haryana State Sports Complex, Sector 12.

First, students took part in a 400 metre race. They interacted with coach Dharmender who gave tips for different sports activities. They also took part in skating, basketball, archery and swimming. The visit filled the students with a new zeal for sports.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Modern School, Sector 12, Noida, organised a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. The purpose of this programme was to create awareness among students about cleanliness and its benefits.

Students made posters, cleaned nearby parks and took out a rally to create awareness. The junior wing students spread the message, Cleanliness is next to Godliness. The school held a special assembly to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. It included short stories and interesting facts. Students sang Gandhi’s favourite prayer Vaishnav Jan to, lene kahiye je.

Investiture Ceremony

Jaypee Public School, Noida, conducted an investiture ceremony in which student leaders were sworn in.

The dignitaries present were BSF commandant and National Lord Baden Powell Award recipient Dr Arpita Sharma, director education Manika Gaur, president education Cdr SJ Singh, senior vice president education MP Sharma, and principal Anjali Malik. The office bearers consisted of head boy, head girl, captains and vice captains of all the four houses and prefects of music, dance, clubs, sports and class representatives. The student council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour of the institution. The principal motivated the council to keep moving forward despite obstacles. It was a proud moment for parents to witness their children being invested with responsibilities.

Skill Day Organised To Train Young Brains

Saraswati Bal Mandir, Rajouri Garden, observed a “No Bag Day.”

Students are like raw clay and can be moulded in any desirable shape. The activities organised included file folder making, paper recycling, photography, gardening, sound system handling, electricity handling, stitching, first aid training. The resource persons were Sadhna Peer, Sinni, Raj Kumar, Dheeraj, Shyam, Poonam Tuli and three more trainers from Daksh Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Sansthan. In total 173 students participated in the event. The students learnt useful skills and enjoyed themselves.

Superb Show on the Tracks

The athletes of Cambridge School, Greater Noida, shone at the Inter-School Athletics Championship held at Vishwa Bharti Public School, Noida, winning eight gold, two silver and 13 bronze medals.

Md. Kaif of Class 10 won a gold medal in the1500 m and a silver in the 800 m race. Lavish Chauhan of Class 10 bagged gold in the 200m race. Palak Bansal of Class 9 clinched gold in 400 m. Muskan Sharma shone in the shot-put event, adding one more gold to Cambridge’s tally. The relay team comprising Shivam Chauhan, Monis, Md. Kaif, Lavish and Abhay Mavi won another gold for Cambridge in the 4X100 m relay race. The school won the overall runners up trophy.

Visit by Japanese Delegation

A Japanese delegation visited The Khaitan School, Noida. The purpose of the delegation was to teach Japanese songs to students of the senior school.

Atsuko Arai Sensei was accompanied by Tomoki and interpreter Bhupinder Verma as a part of this delegation. Twenty students of the school were trained to understand and sing three Japanese songs. The teaching classes went on for three days and gave students good exposure to Japanese culture and traditions. These students were trained to perform in the Japanese festival scheduled to be held in Delhi. Atsuko Arai Sensei addressed the students.