Home / HT School / Keys to success: Focus, dedication and hard work

Keys to success: Focus, dedication and hard work

SSC Board: Toppers from schools across the city share their success mantra that helped them achieve the perfect score in the exams

ht-school Updated: Aug 25, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Shruti Bharat Jain, St Xavier’s High School, Borivli (East)

I am grateful to school chairman Sir Dr AF Pinto, managing director Dr Madam Grace Pinto, headmistress, section-heads, teachers, my parents and friends for inspiring, mentoring and motivating me. I now aspire to be an entrepreneur and a writer.

Shaikh Aisha Iqbal, Anjuman-I-Islam’s BSK Girls English School, Mumbai Central

Hard work is my secret to success. I started preparing for the exams in April. Our school told us to be regular with studies and guided us from the beginning. I was consistent with my marks in all school exams and solved the tests series.

Anushree Bhattacharjee, St Aloysius High School, Nallasopara

I owe my success to the efforts of my parents and teachers. I extend my gratitude to our chairman sir Dr AF Pinto for his well-planned time table. Time management is very important. Proper sleep, balanced diet and studies should all be balanced.

Zinia Augustine Lobo, St Francis De Sales School, Nallasopora (E)

I was thrilled and overjoyed on knowing that I had scored 98% in the SSC board examination. I express my gratitude to my parents, principal Fr. Paul Sagayam MSFS, teachers and relatives. Focus and dedication played a major role in my achievement.

Krishna Manoj Choudhary, Holy Angels English High School, Bhayander (East)

I want to thank my principal Joseph Sebastian and all my teachers for always motivating and supporting me. Throughout the year, I was consistent with my studies. I now aspire to become a doctor because I want to serve the people of my country.

