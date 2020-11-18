e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Manav Sthali School hosts e-charity show

Manav Sthali School hosts e-charity show

The school under the able guidance of its director and founder principal Mamta V. Bhatnagar has been sensitizing its students to serve humanity selflessly and be compassionate and empathetic towards the needy and underprivileged.

ht-school Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students took part in the event with all enthusiasm.
Students took part in the event with all enthusiasm.(HT)
         

With an aim to encourage its students to help the needy and the underprivileged, Manav Sthali School (MSS), New Rajendra Nagar, organised the first-of-its-kind e-charity show titled United Colours of Humanity and raised amount for Gurunanak Sukhshala, an old age home, and SOS Children’s villages India, an orphanage.

The school under the able guidance of its director and founder principal Mamta V. Bhatnagar has been sensitizing its students to serve humanity selflessly and be compassionate and empathetic towards the needy and underprivileged. That programme, initiated and co-ordinated by Dipti A. Bhatnagar virtually with the support of staff and students, is a sincere endeavour by the students to contribute to the noble cause. E-tickets were bought to get access to the link of the event that was personally e-mailed or sent by WhatsApp to the generous contributors.

The amount collected through sale of these tickets is to be donated to the above mentioned old age home and the orphanage. The event began with the Ganesh Vandana and entertained everyone with solo and group songs in English and Hindi.

The students also enacted episodes of the Ramayana and showcased the various forms of Goddess Durga. Bhatnagar in her message urged the children to uphold their values and ideals and be truly sensitive, compassionate and empathetic towards humanity and always stand up for the people in need as Manav Sthalians always do.

She said that we should always be ready to spread smiles, joy and happiness to the less fortunate.

The children at SOS Children’s villages India were very excited to watch the online program which brightened their day and lots of blessings were showered by the elderly at the Gurunanak Sukhshala who watched the event online and were full of smiles. The school in its sincere endeavours tried to make 2020 special in many ways by spreading hope and positivity with humble gesture of love and compassion.

tags
top news
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
Mewalal Choudhary doesn’t know National Anthem, accuses RJD
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?
Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
Watch: Indian Army sets up modern habitats for troops deployed in Ladakh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In