Manav Sthali School hosts e-charity show

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:38 IST

With an aim to encourage its students to help the needy and the underprivileged, Manav Sthali School (MSS), New Rajendra Nagar, organised the first-of-its-kind e-charity show titled United Colours of Humanity and raised amount for Gurunanak Sukhshala, an old age home, and SOS Children’s villages India, an orphanage.

The school under the able guidance of its director and founder principal Mamta V. Bhatnagar has been sensitizing its students to serve humanity selflessly and be compassionate and empathetic towards the needy and underprivileged. That programme, initiated and co-ordinated by Dipti A. Bhatnagar virtually with the support of staff and students, is a sincere endeavour by the students to contribute to the noble cause. E-tickets were bought to get access to the link of the event that was personally e-mailed or sent by WhatsApp to the generous contributors.

The amount collected through sale of these tickets is to be donated to the above mentioned old age home and the orphanage. The event began with the Ganesh Vandana and entertained everyone with solo and group songs in English and Hindi.

The students also enacted episodes of the Ramayana and showcased the various forms of Goddess Durga. Bhatnagar in her message urged the children to uphold their values and ideals and be truly sensitive, compassionate and empathetic towards humanity and always stand up for the people in need as Manav Sthalians always do.

She said that we should always be ready to spread smiles, joy and happiness to the less fortunate.

The children at SOS Children’s villages India were very excited to watch the online program which brightened their day and lots of blessings were showered by the elderly at the Gurunanak Sukhshala who watched the event online and were full of smiles. The school in its sincere endeavours tried to make 2020 special in many ways by spreading hope and positivity with humble gesture of love and compassion.