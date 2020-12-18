ht-school

NATIONAL COLLECTORS’ CHAMPIONSHIP 2020

Two students of Bhatnagar International School, Vasant Kunj, attained second position in National Collectors’ Championship 2020 and 10 other students of the school have been selected for scholarships.

It was organised for the first time in India by National Human Welfare Board Trust. 47 entries from 10 states were selected for the final round of contest. Dwij Khanna of class 11 and Sukriti Nandan of Class 8 won the Second position in Bal Sangrahak (Age 5-18 years) category. Dwij has a passion of collecting Cricket Cards and Sukriti Nandan is fond of collecting bangles and wants to become a fashion designer.

Vaibhav Khullar, a special needs student with keen interest in planetary arrangements and Nikunj Singhal of Class 8, with a collection of Pokemon cards, have been awarded with ‘ Karam Yodha Jai Bhagwan Gupta Memorial Award 2020’ of ₹ 1,100 and ₹500, respectively. Apurva Kumari of class 10 has a collection of musical instruments and Anshika Kar of Class 8 who has collection of pens, have been selected for ‘ the Nihal Chand Gupta Memorial Scholarship 2020’ of ₹ 500 each. Kajal Sehrawat of class 10, a philately enthusiast and Yashika Aggarwal of Class 8 who collects self-made religious paintings have been chosen for the Rama Devi Gupta Memorial Scholarship 2020’ of ₹ 500 each. Mridul Ahuja of Class 8 who has a collection of toy cars and Saachi Rohtagi of Class 10 a collection of I-Card straps, have been chosen for Karam Veer Gian Chand Gupta Memorial Scholarship 2020 of ₹ 500 each.

Yashita Khanna of Class 11, who collects pencils and Navya Gupta of Class 8, who is passionate about hair accessories, are selected for the Kamla Devi Gupta Memorial Scholarship 2020 of ₹ 500 each.

A total of 24 students who reached final stage will receive National Merit Certificate with their individual title from the Trust. They are members of school’s ‘ican Collectors Club’ that is the brain child of School Principal Shilpa Bhatnagar.

RYAN INTL, SOHNA RD, HOLDS VIRTUAL INVESTITURE EVENT

Ryan International School, Sohna Road conducted the first Virtual Investiture ceremony which commenced with Bible Reading, Lord’s Prayer and Special prayer followed by Prayer Medley invoking the blessings of the Lord Almighty. The newly-elected President and Prime Minister of the Students Council extended a warm welcome to the august gathering conveying their gratitude and warm regards. The honourable chief guests— Ashwani Sharma Ashwani Councillor, Gurugram Vidhansabha graced the occasion. The event began with the glimpses of the elections, a short video that captured the entire journey of virtual election in a nutshell.

The handing over ceremony, to the newly elected President was done by the outgoing President and Prime Minister. The newly elected President administered the oath to the member of the student council to carry forth their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication. They pledged of shouldering the responsibilities of their respective posts, to upkeep the ethos and the spirit of the school and to ensure discipline and progress of the Ryanites.

A street play on The Constitution Day was a great tribute to the Indian Constitution. The NCC cadet Swastik Sharma recited a beautiful poem in the eulogy of the Constitution of India. The Chief guest congratulated the council members and enlightened them with his motivating words. It was a solemn occasion where the young democrats were all prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge their responsibilities entrusted upon them.

The event culminated with the vote of thanks followed by the National anthem. School Principal Peeya Sharma congratulated the newly elected council members and academic achievers and said,“ The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow”.

SESSION ON WELLNESS ORGANISED AT ML KHANNA DAV, DWARKA

To empower the students with tips and ways to maintain good health, Interact Club of ML Khanna DAV Public School, Dwarka organised a session on Nutrition and Wellness in Pandemic as part of World Interact Week Celebration. The session was mentored by a renowned health and nutrition expert Vaishali. She is the founder of FeelRyt, an institute helping people in maintaining their fitness and wellness. Through an interactive session the resource person elaborated the practice of consuming and utilizing foods and some basic principles of clean eating. Benefits of good nutrition and weight management were explained in detail. The guest speaker also shared some remarkable parenting tips and a splendid healthy meal swapping menu. The enriching session was very beneficial for students. Queries and concerns of the students were satisfactorily addressed by the speaker. The elevating program ended with students expressing their gratitude to the speaker for empowering them with important tips for good health.

GREENWAY MODERN, DILSHAD GARDEN, MARKS EKTA DIWAS

The Primary Middle and Senior wing of Greenway Modern School, Dilshad Garden celebrated the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

This occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity integrity and security of our country. The students took the oath to mark the occasion and actively participated in essay, slogan writing and poster making. They are actively participating in the quiz on the theme knowledge traditions practices and Heritage of India.

The celebration of Ekta Diwas taught the students the contribution made by Sardar Patel during the freedom of our country.