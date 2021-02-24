Principal's Desk: School should always bring back memories of positive emotions
School is an exciting part of everyone’s life as students spend a lot of time at school. It is in fact a second home to all the students. School plays an important role for the students to achieve their dreams in life. And school should always bring back memories that fill us up with positive emotions.
The students should make school memorable so that when they complete this phase of life they carry with them the memories to cherish for life. Therefore, school life has to be full of joy and laughter along with gaining knowledge, developing skills and foundation for future life.
Dear students, once you leave school, you would realise how much you miss the activities which you sometimes did not like, such as homework, uniform, negative reinforcement for unwanted behaviour,etc. You would realise that these are the things which laid the foundation for a productive future adult by empowering you with much needed life skills.
You would be a successful and a happy individual because the school taught you the importance of hard work, discipline, empathy, knowledge and moral values to guide you all through your life.
You certainly can make school memorable when you understand that you will not just become a number at your school.
You would let yourself to be fondly remembered by your teachers and friends and vice versa. Follow certain tips to create such memories. Apart from being a regular conscientious student at school, try to take part in a lot of school activities and competitions. Take up a sport and be a part of any club at school such as drama/debate/music or numerous activities offered at your school. Participation gives you opportunities to develop your talents and find your passion. For example, if you are passionate about writing, contribute articles in your school magazine, if you want to be a budding scientist, take part in science exhibitions and if you want to be a future leader, be a part of student council / MUN activities at the school level. Involve yourself in community service while at school. Work for a social cause and make a difference in society.
Love your studies, make lots of friends, take part in a variety of activities, be empathetic, maintain good values and respect your elders and form beautiful memories of school life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Jungle party for Doon International children
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: VJPS, Rohini, organises Gift A Mask programme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai schools seek 50% weightage for Class 10 internal exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: ‘Drive-thru’ spring carnival at BCM Arya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: DAVPS celebrates Protsahan Parv to felicitate students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AI and Robots: Now and future of technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox