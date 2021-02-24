IND USA
Students should make school memorable so that when they complete this phase of life they carry with them memories to cherish for life, writes principal Sumita Mukerjee (above)
ht school

Principal's Desk: School should always bring back memories of positive emotions

Sumita Mukerjee, Principal, Ryan International School, NOIDA, pens down the importance of school life.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST

School is an exciting part of everyone’s life as students spend a lot of time at school. It is in fact a second home to all the students. School plays an important role for the students to achieve their dreams in life. And school should always bring back memories that fill us up with positive emotions.

The students should make school memorable so that when they complete this phase of life they carry with them the memories to cherish for life. Therefore, school life has to be full of joy and laughter along with gaining knowledge, developing skills and foundation for future life.

Dear students, once you leave school, you would realise how much you miss the activities which you sometimes did not like, such as homework, uniform, negative reinforcement for unwanted behaviour,etc. You would realise that these are the things which laid the foundation for a productive future adult by empowering you with much needed life skills.

You would be a successful and a happy individual because the school taught you the importance of hard work, discipline, empathy, knowledge and moral values to guide you all through your life.

You certainly can make school memorable when you understand that you will not just become a number at your school.

You would let yourself to be fondly remembered by your teachers and friends and vice versa. Follow certain tips to create such memories. Apart from being a regular conscientious student at school, try to take part in a lot of school activities and competitions. Take up a sport and be a part of any club at school such as drama/debate/music or numerous activities offered at your school. Participation gives you opportunities to develop your talents and find your passion. For example, if you are passionate about writing, contribute articles in your school magazine, if you want to be a budding scientist, take part in science exhibitions and if you want to be a future leader, be a part of student council / MUN activities at the school level. Involve yourself in community service while at school. Work for a social cause and make a difference in society.

Love your studies, make lots of friends, take part in a variety of activities, be empathetic, maintain good values and respect your elders and form beautiful memories of school life.

