Students at St Soldier’s, Mohali, playing as they returned to school after a long break necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. HT PHOTO
Punjab school events: St Soldier’s students go back to school

The school is following all the guidelines provided by the administration for the safety of students and staff.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Toddlers of St Soldier’s, Mohali, attended school after a hiatus of 10 months. Principal Anjli Sharma and headmistress Amrit Kalsi personally welcomed the students at the gate, which was decorated with balloons and buntings.

Though the attendance remained thin in junior most classes, in Classes 1 and 2, it was higher. The school is following all the guidelines provided by the administration for the safety of students and staff, school authorities said.

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

To highlight wetland biodiversity and its importance, AKSIPS-45 Smart School organised special activities, including card-making, poem recitation and speech contests, for students of Classes 6 to 10. In addition to this, teachers of the school’s eco club attended a webinar, where subject experts discussed conservation and management of wetlands. Director principal Jasmine Kalra appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers.

Amity International School, Mohali

Amity International School, Mohali, organised a virtual costume show on the theme- Animals for students of Pre-nursery.

The students dressed up as tigers, lions, bears, cats and other animals. The activity aimed to enhance their confidence, overcome stage fear, bring out their inner talent, give them a platform to build their confidence and explore their inner strength. The teachers appreciated the children for their efforts and hard work.

St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Though Class-10 board exams will be held later than usual this time, in view of the pandemic, it is still a testing time for students. To help them shake off any stress or nervousness, St. Joseph’s Senior Secondary School , Sector 44D, held an online counselling session for Class-10 students. School counsellor Manpreet Chanana shared some valuable tips with the students on how to keep negative thoughts at bay and calm oneself with yoga and meditation. She also told students about the importance of eating healthy and getting adequate sleep and exercise, along with revision, at this crucial time.

DPS, Khanna, Ludhiana

Delhi Public School, Khanna, organised a three-day long virtual STEM fair. The attendees accessed live sessions on diverse topics, and visited the showcase zone virtually. They saw prize-winning projects including: Propeller display by Harshit of Class 12, gesture control wheel-chair by Prince Sharma of Class 12, 3D monuments by Harsimran Kaur of Class 8, and working with app by Kalpam Garg of Class 6. Capsule endoscopy by Anshita and Krish Dhiman of Class 12 was the centre of attraction.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

To seek the blessings of the Almighty and motivate and extend best wishes to board classes, a Sukhmani Sahib Paath was organised at AKSIPS-65. The school management, along with the staff and students of Classes 10 to 12, attended the paath. Ardaas was made and Karah Prasad was distributed to all. Executive director Jasdeep Kalra, associate director Parnika Singh and principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla extended their best wishes to students and exhorted them to pass with flying colours.

