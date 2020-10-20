e-paper
Punjab school events: AKSIPS students excel in short film making contest

Punjab school events: AKSIPS students excel in short film making contest

Students showcased their skills by making videos on the importance of wildlife conservation. Daksh of Class 6, Sukhmanjit of Class 7, and Shreya of Class 8 were awarded trophies and certificates.

ht-school Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shreya with her trophy and certificate.
Shreya with her trophy and certificate.(HT )
         

Students of AKSIPS- 45 Smart School won the first three positions in an inter-school short film making on wildlife conservation competition.

Students showcased their skills by making videos on the importance of wildlife conservation. Daksh of Class 6, Sukhmanjit of Class 7, and Shreya of Class 8 were awarded trophies and certificates.

Director-principal Jasmine Kalra congratulated all Eco Club team members.

BCM kids bring all seasons alive through poetry

BCM Arya International School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana organised a poem recitation contest wherein students of Class 1 to 8 recited poetic masterpieces from English literature such as ‘Daffodils’ by William Wordsworth and ‘Blow, Blow Thou Winter Wind’ by William Shakespeare. The judgment was based on elocution, expression, confidence, tone variation, props, and innovation.

Students pay tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam

The Sky World School organised an inter-school virtual science exhibition to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Students displayed models on disaster management, environmental issues and concerns, transport, and energy conservation, etc.

The first position was bagged by Rohtash Sharma of Class 10 from Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula while the second position was shared by Gaurav Rohilla of Class 10 and Ujjwal Gandhi of Class 6 from The Sky School.

Vanshikha of Class 9 of St Vivekanand Millennium School stood third. Kartik Bansal and Purab Sharma of Class 10 of DC Model School, Panchkula, secured the consolation prize.

Peace Public pupils bag laurels

Praneel Tangri and Samarjeet of Classes 6 and 11 of Peace Public School bagged laurels at the Coalesce Fest and Visitavity 2020 organised by St John’s High School, Chandigarh. Praneel Tangri won the first prize for his project on artificial intelligence and health care. Praneel and Samarjeet even participated in the coding contest and grabbed the second position for their topic technology for ameliorating the condition of the elderly. The entire event was live-streamed on YouTube.

