Punjab school events: Children expressed love, respect for the country
- On the 72nd Republic Day, students from all across Punjab paid tribute to the country through online and offline celebrations.
Students from schools across the tricity expressed their love and respect for the country in various ways through online and offline celebrations on the nation’s 72nd Republic Day.
St Joseph’s, Chandigarh
St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, held a virtual fancy dress activity for Pre- Kindergarten students. Various activities such as tricolour umbrella making, fan making, and card making were held in the primary wing. In the middle and senior secondary blocks, students shared the heroic stories of the leaders who laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.
AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh
The junior students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School participated in competitions such as show and tell, fancy dress, poem recitation, drawing, colouring, collage craft, badge making, and paper folding. Seniors took part in presentation and painting contests.
St Soldier’s, Panchkula
Students of UKG of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, participated in a tricolour salad making activity. Students arranged fresh fruits and vegetables creatively to make salad platters. Teachers shared the importance of the colours of the national flag of India.
Learning Paths, Mohali
Teachers and students of Learning Paths School gathered on campus for the flag hoisting ceremony. The flag was unfurled by the principal, the head boy, and the head girl. The choir sang patriotic songs.
AKSIPS-125, Mohali
AKSIPS -125 Smart School organised a quiz on Incredible India for students of classes 1 and 2. Principal Jagjit Sekhon said that we must remain truthful to our duties towards our nation.
Ryan International, Mohali
Ryan International School, Mohali, held a special assembly. Students sang patriotic songs, gave speeches, and performed dances.
GMSSS-44, Chandigarh
The national flag was unfurled at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-B, by principal Asha Rani. The principal addressed the students virtually.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Children expressed love, respect for the country
- On the 72nd Republic Day, students from all across Punjab paid tribute to the country through online and offline celebrations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Delhi International School celebrates Founder’s Day
- Just like it is vital for the children to know about their culture, it is crucial for students to be well acquainted with those whose vision and ideology are responsible for this deeply rooted institution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: 600 teachers, non-teaching staff protest
- The teacher groups have shown support to farmer and labour unions fighting against the new laws and also raised their voice against the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: HVM Convent children make tri-colour badges
- School principal Sunita Kumari lauded the efforts of all the students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ryan international school celebrates Army Day
- To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Path-breaking modernist artist
- This internationally recognised self-trained artist was known for his contemporary art that depicted mundane life and evoked gender identity as well as its social outlook.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simrat of SMGS, Meera Bagh, shines in Fotografia contest
- The students of Class 8 of St. Mark’s Girls Sr. Sec. School (SMGS), Meera Bagh, participated in Fotografia 2020, a virtual inter-school photography competition organised by Bosco Public School.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shut Mumbai schools and online classes turn parents into ‘screen guard’
- As parents worry, experts advise offline activities; say some kids need medical help, counselling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools
- Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: DLF Public School organises 2-day MUN conference
- The conference, which was attended by over 200 students from Classes 6 to 12, was inaugurated by school executive director Dr. Mrignaini and moderated by Social Science HoD Mukesh Choudhary along with her dedicated team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sia Kapur of BBPS shines in asteroid search campaign
- Sia Kapur, a Class 5 student of Bal Bharati Public School (BBPS), GRH Marg, has discovered three asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre in New Delhi in association with International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Academic excellence, development of essential life skills required for success’
- The current times are extremely exciting with the current pandemic having ushered in the most challenging times for our society and government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library
- The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year-old first to be vaccinated at BKC centre in Maharashtra CM’s presence
- A dietitian working with the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC, Dr Patil has been working with Covid-19 patients at the BKC centre for the past six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy
- Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox