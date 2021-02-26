Punjab school events: Debate on energy conservation at SIC School, Mohali

To make students aware of energy conservation and efficiency measures, Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) on Thursday organised a debate competition at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, on the theme “Energy conservation and energy efficiency”.

As many as 13 teams participated enthusiastically.

Akshit Moudgil bagged the first prize and received ₹1,100 and a certificate, followed by Arshnoor who stood second and received ₹750.

Karan Kandhari, a PEDA official, apprised the audience of measures being taken by the government to conserve energy.

Delhi Public School, Ludhiana

Around 82 teachers and students of Delhi Public School, Khanna, were tested during the RT-PCR testing camp organised on Wednesday. It is mandatory for the students and staff to wear masks on campus and in the school bus. The seating arrangement has been made keeping view the social distancing norms.

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar

Students of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Jalalpur, organised an awareness campaign as part of their road-safety month celebrations. Managing director JPS Jolly and headmistress Divya Mehta inspired students to make the campaign a success.

AKSIPS, Chandigarh

Students of Class 3C of AKSIPS, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, presented an online class show on the topic of Indian states. Students got to know diverse cultures and traditions of different states through folk dances, speeches and songs. The show ended with a song “Hum Sab Bhartiye Hain”.

BCM Kindergarten, Ludhiana

The Basant Avenue, branch of the school organised a fun fiesta for children. Different types of games such as ‘zigzag path’, ‘touching the stars’, ‘run and eat’ and ‘smash and splash’ were organised. The Super Mario corner was the main attraction of the event. Children enjoyed the most in rings tunnel and 3 walls obstacle game. They also took part in games like snakes and ladder and ludo.

Amity International School, Mohali

Students of the school created goals for themselves through the SMART goal-setting technique for the upcoming final examinations. SMART is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant/ Realistic, and Time-Bound goals. The school counsellor interacted with the students and gave them tips of exam preparations. Principal Urvashi Kakkar emphasised that goal-setting may seem tough, but by taking one step at a time, the students shall accomplish their goals with ease.

Solitaire International School, Panchkula

The school organised a seriation activity to help enhance students’ analytical and reasoning skills.

Students strung number loops in a sequential manner to make different numerical combinations. The objective of the activity was to broaden the horizons of young learners so that they may apply the acquired concepts in their day to day lives.

Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The students of this school shine in the 26th Panchkula district roller skating championship.

Harjot Singh Chawla of Class 8 won two gold medals in 500m and 1000m rink race competitions in the age group of 11 to 14 years. In the 9 to 11 years category, Prabhjot Kaur of Class 4 won a gold medal in the 3000m rink race and a silver medal in the 500m rink race competitions.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

A prayer meeting was held at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, to seek blessings for the welfare of the outgoing students of Class 10.

Executive director of AKSIPS Smart Schools Jasdeep Kalra and director-principal Jasmine Kalra, along with the staff members and the students of Class 10 attended the prayer meeting. Jasdeep Kalra encouraged the students to set goals and work hard for their examination.

The prayer meeting ended with distribution of prasad..

Doon International School, Amritsar

A session on ‘dot - to - dot games’ was conducted at Doon International School, Amritsar. It was a fun way for children to practice counting. Various activities in the session helped students hone their handwriting and counting skills.

Children made various artworks by connecting dots during the activity which helped improve their concentration and focus.



