Punjab school events: DPS children showcase their culinary skills

The tiny tots of Nursery class made ‘Bhelpuri’ Prep students made sandwiches. The students of classes 1 and 2 made black chickpea salad and ‘Chana chaat’

ht-school Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, preparing a dish during the virtual activity.
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, preparing a dish during the virtual activity.
         

The students of the Pre-Primary wing of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh participated in the cooking without fire activity during an online class to showcase their culinary skills.

The objective was to encourage healthy eating habits among the students.

The tiny tots of Nursery class made ‘Bhelpuri’ Prep students made sandwiches. The students of classes 1 and 2 made black chickpea salad and ‘Chana chaat’.

St Soldier students celebrate Grandparents Day

Mohali : St Soldier School, Mohali, celebrated Grandparents’ Day online. A yoga session was conducted for the grandparents to help them maintain a healthier lifestyle. The music teacher presented old songs and asked the grandparents to join in.

Various competitions like Jugalbandi, Dadi / Nani ke Gharelu Nuskhe, Dadi/ Nani ki Kahani and Dadu/Nanu ki Geetmala were organised.

KV holds webinar on mental health

Mohali : Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Zirakpur, Mohali, conducted a national webinar on Mental health and wellness during the Covid-19 pandemic to address the negative impact of the coronavirus on the mental and physical health of students.

Principal Deepika Sandhu, mentor Jeetendra Sharma, and physician and psychotherapist Tarandeep Kaur answered the queries of the students and parents on issues related to staying physically active, taking care of mental health, and eating healthily.

Students dress up as inspiring women

Ludhiana : Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated International Day of the Girl Child virtually. Rishu, PRT, told students about the significance of the day. Students dressed up as prominent personalities including Kalpana Chawla and Rani Lakshmibai. Tiny tots of classes 1 and 2 gave dance performances. Students of classes 3 and 4 performed mono acting while students of Class 5 took part in a role-play activity. Principal Bandana Sethi appreciated the efforts of the students.

