Punjab school events: Learning made fun for DPS students

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:33 IST

Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, conducted a sink and float activity to introduce children to the science behind it.

The hands-on experiment allowed them to see which objects sink and which float when placed in water.

They made predictions and observations about objects floating and sinking. Kids got an opportunity to explore the properties of different materials through this activity.

The teachers lauded the efforts of the students.

Ryan Int’l students take part in speaking activity

Ryan International School, Sector 66, SAS Nagar, Mohali, organised a speaking activity for students to improve their communication skills.

During the activity, the students described their mothers using the only the given vocabulary.

The activity involved reading, speaking, presenting and practising which enhanced the confidence level of the students. The teachers lauded their efforts.

Students pledge to follow Covid safety norms

A jan andolan campaign was organised by Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bye Pass, on Wednesday for students of Classes 6 to 12 with an activity, ‘Let’s take a pledge’. The campaign emphasises on ‘Unlock with precaution’ ie ‘Covid appropriate behaviour in the new normal’. Students were asked to take a pledge that they will be vigilant and wear masks, follow social distancing and maintain hand hygiene. Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of students.

Students pledge to prevent spread of Covid-19

Students of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Narangwal village, Ludhiana, pledged to wear masks, follow physical distancing, and maintain hand hygiene to prevent the spread of Covid under the Jan Andolan Campaign initiated by the ministry of education.

The teaching, non-teaching, and support staff promised to be vigilant and take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Student shines in music contest

International Day for Disaster Reduction (IDDR) was observed by Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) School , Sector 39, on Wednesday.

Anupama, coordinator of the school’s primary department, said the theme for the year 2020 is ‘Disaster risk governance based on the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

Harpreet Kaur (PRT) demonstrated the types of disasters, effects ,safety measures and legal institutional framework through a PPT.

Children celebrate 100th day of school

The tiny tots of BCM Arya School, Lalton, Ludhiana, celebrated their 100th day of schooling. A virtual celebration was held on the occasion.

Students shared their experiences of developing a connection with their teachers and the school through their photographs during the virtual event.