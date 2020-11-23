Punjab school events: Play-dough math activity for St Joseph’s children

ht-school

Updated: Nov 23, 2020

The Kindergarten block of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, organised a two-day ‘Edu-Carnival’ to mark Children’s Day celebrations. The objective was to improve students’ cognitive and motor skills. They revised mathematical and English concepts with arts-integrated activities. They learnt concepts of greater than, smaller than, count and make, letter writing, phonics sounds, etc., with the help of play-dough.

They made different patterns and shapes with matchsticks, solved riddles, played secret words, counted numbers, and pasted bindis/stones accordingly on chart paper, and danced with their peers and teachers virtually. Principal Monica Chawla appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students.

Students showcase their hobbies

An activity, “My hobby , my world” was organised for students of classes 1 top 5 at Green Land Senior Secondary School on Friday.

The children were encouraged by parents and teachers to showcase their hobbies through the online activity. Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of the students.

Ryan Int’l pupils showcase their acting skills

A role-play activity was conducted for Montessori students of Ryan International School, Mohali.

The objective was to help them learn about real-life environments and situations at their own pace. Children enacted the roles of their favourite characters. The activity helped develop their verbal communication skills and physical mannerisms.

Saupin’s kid makes 141 sketches on Sikhism, sets record

Divneesh Harpreet Singh, a student of Class 1 of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, was certified by World Records India for setting a new record by making 141 pencil shading sketches on the subject: Sikhism within a month.

He covered all Sikh gurus’ lives, their philosophies, and teachings in his sketches. Divneesh has also been felicitated by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Students present cultures of Indian states

National Integration Day was celebrated at BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, on Friday.

An inter-class dance competition was organised for students of the primary wing on the occasion. They presented diverse performances on wide spectrum of folk songs from states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The students gracefully represented the glory of different states marking the love, peace and unity that we all share.

Darshan Academy students improve their vocabulary

Darshan Academy celebrated Virtual English Project Week. An array of events were conducted with the motive to enhance the vocabulary and language skills and make learning more enjoyable. It was aimed improving the vocabulary and grammar of students.

Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh appreciated the efforts of the Englis