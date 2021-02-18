Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami

Amity International School, Mohali, celebrated Basant Panchami with joy and fervour.

A havan ceremony was organised on campus. The students, along with their parents, went to the school and paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati. Students performed a skit ‘Saras Vaani’, to highlight the significance of the festival.

Principal Urvashi Kakkar, apprised students of the significance of the day.

MGM Public School, Ludhiana

The school conducted a ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeewan Raksha’ activity to mark the last day of the Road Safety Awareness Month. Students were told about the significance of road safety rules and the importance of life. They made road safety signs, traffic signs, wrote slogans, and made posters. Principal Sunita Vij urged the students to follow the road safety guidelines.

Police DAV Public School

Police DAV Public School, Police Line, Civil Lines, organised a ‘Havan’ to mark the festival. Students of Class 7 took part in various activities. They sang songs and staged a short play through which they urged everyone to not use Chinese string to fly kites. The students also recited poems related to the theme of the day. The girls of Class 7 presented a dance performance.

Paragon International School, Ludhiana

The students of Paragon International School welcomed spring with fun and frolic. All students were dressed in yellow. The students from Classes 3 to 5 danced to the tunes of traditional songs. The function started with a divine tribute to Goddess Saraswati by the students of Grade 2. Principal Manjit Kaur Sidhu told students about the significance of this festival. Avneet, Sumit, Tayesha, and Gurleen Kaur recited poems.

Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary Model School, Chandigarh

The NSS volunteers of Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 27-A, Chandigarh, under the able guidance of principal Seema Biji and NSS programme officer Meenu Sood, distributed disposable masks to the students of Classes 10 and 12.

Students have been told to wear mask all the time during the school hours and maintain social distance while interacting with each other.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

organised kite making and flying activities on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Students showed their talent and creativity by making colourful kites. They even wrote thoughts, quotes and messages on them.

Recently, the school had bagged the first runner up position in the 12th GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) Summit.

The school had also held a ‘Virtual educonclave’, wherein various fun-filled activities were organised to hep children explore the themes of sustainable development goals, climate change, natural resource conservation and insecurity of food and energy

Saupin’s School, Panchkula

A havan ceremony was organised for Class 10 students of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, to seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati. Students prayed to the goddess to keep them motivated and spirited to perform well in the board examinations. Prasad was distributed to all the students and teachers.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, Ludhiana

Students of Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School participated in ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’ month from January 18 to February 17. They made posters, paintings, wrote essays, gave speeches, and made road signs. The kindergarten students made jingles on road safety and shared videos of the same with their relatives.

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, New Subhash Nagar, Jodhewal Basti, held a special assembly to mark Basant Panchami celebrations. Students paid floral tributes to Goddess Saraswati. They recited poems and sung festive songs. Kindergarten children were dressed in yellow, they even brought along yellow-colored snacks and food items.

Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana

The management, staff, and students of Green Grove Public School conducted a kite-making activity for children of classes 1 to 5. The Kindergarten section of the school was decorated with yellow flowers and kites. Class 4 students Rippanjot, Harveer, and Gursimar Kaur presented poems and speeches on the theme of the day.

The school also observed ‘Road Safety Day’ to sum up all the activities done during the Road Safety Month. A seminar on safety rules was organised for the drivers and conductors of the school. Gurneer, Ranvir, Khushman, Gracy, Sahilpreet, Risahanpreet, and Karsimar of Class 8 gave speeches and spread awareness on road safety. Junior students made everyone aware of different road safety signs.

SDP Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

SDP Senior Secondary School, Hazuri Road, celebrated the festival by paying obeisance to Goddess Saraswati to dispel the darkness and spread wisdom. The students and staff offered their prayers through the chanting of bhajans.



