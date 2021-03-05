QS rankings: Two IIT-Bombay courses slip out of top 100
Two programmes at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, that were among the top 100 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject, have not made it to this year’s top 100.
Global ranking agency QS released the eleventh edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject in London on Wednesday. IIT-B’s Material Science and Chemistry departments featured in the 50-100 band in 2020 but in 2021 are in 100-150 band.
IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “Rankings cannot change drastically within a year. This (drop in ranking) is often due to the fragility of the system that does the ranking.”
There was no increase in the ranking for the Mineral and Mining engineering programme from last year’s 41. This was the highest rank received by any department or programme by an institute in India. Chaudhuri maintained that IIT-Bombay did not have a department dedicated to Mineral and mining engineering.
Jack Moran, QS spokesperson said, “The QS Intelligence Unit screen all universities to establish whether they have programs in a certain field, or in areas adjacent to that field. IIT Bombay was, therefore, screened by our team as having programs adjacent to this area. We engage with all ranked universities prior to launch to give them opportunities to express concerns or clarifications.”
Anindya Datta, head, department of Chemistry, IIT-Bombay, said, “Covid-19 has hampered research for almost half a year otherwise there has been no paradigm shift in policy or modus operandi. Many publications have come and faculty members have received major research funding and recognitions. Three European journals of Chemistry have brought out a joint virtual issue featuring our department in 2020. In two-three years, many new recruitments have been made and are in the process of setting up their research groups. We are confident of regaining the earlier position and doing even better.”
MCom, MA and MSc exams in Mumbai University to be conducted by March 30
