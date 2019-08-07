e-paper
Teen activist to sail to climate talks

Greta Thunberg is an activist with a difference. In a world full of people espousing noble causes, the 16-year-old climate warrior from Sweden believes in putting into action exactly what she advocates during her countless trips across the world. For example, as she gears up to attend two summits on global warming, Thunberg has decided to travel to the venue of the first such meet by a zero-carbon sailing vessel, rather than by air. Here’s why she has taken this unusual step.

Greta Thunberg believes in putting into action what she advocates during her countless trips across the world.
