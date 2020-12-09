Through Review lens: ‘It’s a fascinating story about K-pop icons’ lives’

ht-school

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:05 IST

BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY

In the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period, I spent my time not only in studies but also in watching movies. Here I would love to share information on a movie that I watched recently on Netflix. It’s Blackpink: Light Up the Sky , a documentary film directed by Caroline Suh. I am a true K-pop fan. This film, which tells the story of South Korean girl group Blackpink, motivates us to never give up. The all-access documentary covers the four years since Blackpink’s explosive debut in 2016 with video footages from their training days, intimate looks into their day-to-day life, behind-the-scenes stories, and honest interviews with the members.

It follows the tribulations of being a K-pop star, the recording process of the group’s debut album The Album and member Rosé’s upcoming solo debut, and culminates with their historic 2019 Coachella performance.

Released just under two weeks after the release of The Album, this film has been described as “an endearing documentary that emphasises each member’s individuality”.

The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognisable and most popular girl group in the world. We all know how much effort these girls have put in to achieve this position. This movie motivated me never to give up and lose hope. They give me the energy to fight against my insecurities. I hope you all would also enjoy it.

‘A tragic tale of struggle for life, told in heart-warming manner’

THE FAULT IN OUR STARS

The Fault in Our Stars, an American film directed by Josh Boone, is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green. The novel tells the story of two young people and their struggle to make each other’s lives more vigorous. Hazel is suffering from thyroid cancer. No one knows how much time is left for the girl. Hazel’s mother encourages her to join a support group in the hope that it will help the girl to socialise.

One day she meets a boy named Augustus. He has one leg amputated. His health seems better than that of Hazel. They fall for each other. Hazel tells Augustus about her most beloved fabrication – the story of a girl having cancer. The only thing that baffles Hazel is that the book is unfinished. They decide to find the author of the book, Peter Van Houten, to discover what happens in the story. They eventually find Houten who refuses to answer any question. Thereafter, Augustus’ health worsens and he dies. At the funeral, Hazel is surprised to see Houten, who tells her the story of Anna who died of cancer. The novel ends with Hazel reading the letter left by Augustus. It is a tragic story told in a very heart-warming manner, yet you will like it.