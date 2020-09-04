e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

A playlist to shake off the Covid blues

Hindustan Times editor Sukumar Ranganathan presents five songs, all released in the past few months as the world grappled with a virus and a lockdown

ht-weekend Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:12 IST
Sukumar Ranganathan
Sukumar Ranganathan
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Hindustan Times editor Sukumar Ranganathan presents five songs, all released in the past few months as the world grappled with a virus and a lockdown
Hindustan Times editor Sukumar Ranganathan presents five songs, all released in the past few months as the world grappled with a virus and a lockdown
         

Isolation: Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp

A John Lenon song, haunting in its timeliness; one of the world’s greatest guitarists; and Johnny Depp.

Living in a Ghost Town : The Rolling Stones

Perfect lyrics — mostly written a year ago, but tweaked because of the coronavirus disease enforced lockdown. The Stones’ first new song in almost a decade.

Scarlet (The War on Drugs Remix): The Rolling Stones, Jimmy Page, The War on Drugs

In July the Stones released this previously unreleased song (almost 46 years old, but age is just a number with this band) featuring Page from Led Zeppelin. Then, in August, Adam Granduciel of TWOD released this remix , which takes the song and makes it better

New Speedway Boogie: The Grateful Dead

The 50th anniversary remastered reissue of the Dead’s fourth studio album came out in July — and it couldn’t have been timed better. Listen to New Speedway Boogie and you will know why

Everything Starts: Secret Machines

A really cool early 2000s band that went into limbo in the 2010s, it all comes together again for Secret Machines in their new album released last month , Awake in The Brain Chamber . You may remember them from their spin with Bono on I am the Walrus from the movie Across The Universe.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Foreign Secretary Shringla on India-China border row
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Foreign Secretary Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In