Actor Akshay Kharodia recovering after recent health scare

Actor Akshay Kharodia, known for his role in the show Pandya Store, Suhagan and awaiting the release of his film Notary with Shabbir Boxwala, recently experienced a health scare that led to his hospitalisation.

Akshay reveals he had been experiencing symptoms for some time before seeking medical attention: “It was quite some time I was having this stomach ache along with a burning sensation. But, like all, I too was avoiding it, thinking it was temporary. That was not the case this time.”

The health issue significantly worsened while the actor was busy with the first schedule of his next untitled feature film. “Fifteen days through the shoot my condition deteriorated with swelling on the left side of my abdomen,” he shares. “It was then I had to consult a doctor, who in return suggested endoscopy and advised hospital observation. Now, tests are done and I am waiting for the biopsy report. Till then, it’s medicines and only a limited diet, as the doctor says it could be an intestinal infection.”

The actor is focused on a quick recovery and hopes for good news from his medical reports. “Soon I want to be on the road to recovery once reports rule out any major stomach-related scare,” Akshay shares. “I want to resume the shoot of my film as it’s a big-budgeted film and shoot is on hold because of my health concern.”