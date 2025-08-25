Actor Avinash Mishra on exploring newer platforms: YouTube is a very massy medium, but TV is not dead yet

Actor Avinash Mishra says the time is ripe for artistes to explore newer platforms like YouTube. “For actors, it has opened another door to reach the audience. I feel YouTube is a very massy medium with a huge reach. Also, the idea of bringing weekly episodes is something that keeps viewers excited,” the 29-year-old, whose latest show Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte went on the platform, tells us. Actor Avinash Mishra

The actor calls the platform liberating: “Unlike traditional platforms, it gives an artiste the freedom to create at his own pace and connect with the audience without any filters. The best part is the instant feedback — reading comments, seeing likes and shares, and knowing exactly how people feel about my work.”

Still, Avinash, , who wrapped his last show Titli in June 2023, insists fiction remains his home turf: “Being part of a fiction project after a gap makes me feel refreshed. I enjoy the process of preparing scenes, understanding, and creating a character.”

On the struggles of TV today, he admits, “Yes, it is going through a rough patch. Many new shows are shutting down before they can bring forward their core storyline. There’s talk about budget cuts and actors getting paid less. Makers are careful with spending, and many artistes are working under tight budgets. But it’s not the end, TV still has a large and loyal audience.”

Avinash accepts that doing reality TV created a shift in his career journey because people got to see his real side. “There’s no script it’s just you, your emotions, your reactions, and your natural behaviour. That makes people connect with an actor or with any other celeb on a more personal level and I earned a lot of love and support. Also it gave a few friends and relations for a lifetime.”