Actor Shefali Jariwala, the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl, dies at 42. Bollywood industry in shock

Actor Shefali Jariwala, widely known as the “Kaanta Laga girl” for her iconic early 2000s music video, died at the age of 42 on June 27. Mumbai Police have confirmed her passing. Shefali Jariwala (File photo)

“Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1am (early hours of Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear,” police told PTI on Saturday.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in suburban Mumbai by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others around 11.15pm on Friday, where she was declared dead. Parag was seen leaving the hospital but did not speak to the media till the time of going to press. The cause of her death remains unclear, though some sources suggest she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shefali, also known for her dance numbers in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Hudugaru (2011), was earlier married to music composer Harmeet Singh. They separated in 2009 after five years of marriage. She married Parag in 2014. They had no children.

Parag Tyagi, (inset) Sharad Malhotra, Vindu Dara Singh, Suyyash Rai, Mika Singh and Kiku Sharda

Industry and friends in shock

Mika Singh

The singer wrote on Insta, “I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti.”

Sharad Malhotra

Shefali worked with Sharad on a web series Ratri ke Yatri. He says,“She was among the best of co-stars. I remember during the promotions, she praised me as a good co-actor, and it was mutual admiration for the person and performer she was.”

Vindu Dara Singh

”I worked with her on a show. She was a livewire on stage, no fatigue even when performing live for long stretches. Of late, she was worried about her father who was not keeping well. But Parag, as she always said, was her source of strength.”

Suyyash Rai

“Parag and Shefali have been close to us. Shefali was among the most pleasant and happy people around. Whenever we got time to catch up at parties or gatherings, she was the brightest and happiest to be with.”

Kiku Sharda

The actor-comedian was among the first to post on social media: “Of course, it’s a shocker for all. Working with her on a couple of shows, she was so full of life and that big smile on her face. I mean, it’s unbelievable for all of us, the entire fraternity.”