Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025

Actor Sneha Wagh is now a singer, calls it ‘a journey of bhakti and bhaav’

ByS Farah Rizvi
Jun 25, 2025 06:06 PM IST

Actor Sneha Wagh, known for her roles on television, is making a foray into the world of music with bhajans dedicated to lord Krishna

Actor Sneha Wagh, known for her roles on television, is making a foray into the world of music. “Many may be surprised to see me taking to singing,” she shares, attributing her new musical journey to “bhakti and bhaav”. Sneha, who “always wanted to get into singing”, has recorded two bhajans based on old poetry, her own rendition of the bhajan Achyutam Keshavam, and a musical mantra. “My upcoming bhajans include Chand Sa Salona and four other tracks,” says the actor.

Actor Sneha Wagh
Actor Sneha Wagh

Currently, she’s learning music and is focusing on riyaaz and singing as she stays in Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh). “My life has changed completely. I love being so spiritually motivated,” she says, adding, “I will just follow the path that Lord Krishna will show me. I am also planning to come up with an album.”

For Sneha this new direction is entirely heart-driven but learning happened much earlier, she explains, “My classical dance training has contributed to my musical inclination, as I come from a maternal family with many singers.”

On taking up music further Sneha, adds, "Maybe more songs follow soon, but yes, an album is surely on my mind, and that should happen."

Sneha who wants her music to resonates with people, reveals that singing was always a dream, and it's finally materialising. "It was something that I wanted to do always, and eventually it’s happening now,"

Talking about her life in Vrindavan, Sneha adds, “Mumbai ki bhaag-daud waali zindagi ke comparison mein Vrindavan mein bahut alag jeewan hain. It’s a humble life, with no celebrity status. Good air, good food and simple dressing, that’s my life now."

On her acting career, Sneha shares, "See, television is too slow as of now, and many will agree with me on this." While acknowledging her profession and the source of her fame, she adds, "Whatever little name, fame I have, I owe to my previous shows, but kuch acha ayega, there’s no guarantee." She emphasises that she will continue to work, my next release will be a film The Taj Story."

