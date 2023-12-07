Akriti on taking stage 28 days after delivery: Blessed to have a strong support system

It's unusual for new mums to get back to work soon after deliver, but Akriti Kakar’s return to the stage 28 days after giving birth to son Mehraan has left everyone surprised. Ask how she managed to do that and the singer says, “Since my gynac and my family know what music means to me, everyone was supportive of my decision of getting back on stage if my body allowed and if I felt fit. It’s a blessing to have a solid support system at home and an extremely supportive child.” Akriti Kakar

Kakar says since she breastfeeds her baby, she plans things well before heading out for shows: “To be able to take care of Mehraan, I take care of my diet and body. I want to breastfeed for as long as he’d like, so I plan his feeds smartly. Amid all the cuddles, burps, shushing, loving and feeding, music helps me keep the balance going and deal with postpartum in the best way possible.“

In the current times of social media, she would have also received a lot of judgement-heavy comments for returning to work so soon. Does that bother her? “I think it’s also a preconceived state of mind of most who view a situation like this from the outside. The judgement is never-ending. The advice is never-ending. But what I’ve decided to focus on is the good in all this, because kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. I know my baby will be proud of his mumma doing her best and not compromising on his upbringing,” says Kakar, who became a mother on November 1.

Getting back to work also comes with mum guilt. Does she feel that already? “I think as a mother, one would feel guilty of being away even if your child is 30! As of now, there’s new learning for me every day. Of course the guilt is heavy-duty, but then I know I’m also doing what has made his mother what she is today. I’ve been inspired by so many working women around me, including my mum, who resumed her teaching job after I was born and my sisters were born,” says the 37-year-old, who went barefoot during a gig recently, something uncommon for new mums. “It was unintentional. I chose comfort over wearing heels. I ditched the heels half-way through the concert, as I was having way too much fun,” she ends.