Alia Bhatt says therapy helps her mental health: It clears my mind

Alia Bhatt had an intimate gathering with the media during her pre-birthday celebration in Mumbai. The actor, who will turn 32 on March 15, was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and even cut a cake to celebrate.

During the celebration, the couple also urged the media not to click photos of their daughter Raha or post videos of her spotting on social media.

Alia, who recently appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast where she spoke about her mental health, discussed it during the media interaction too.

Talking about her mental health, she shared, “It is a daily work in progress. I have mentioned this before and in the podcast as well that I go for therapy once a week which helps me clear my mind.”

Alia added, that because of ADHD and anxiety, “I find myself in various moments where my emotions are getting the better of me”.

She continued, “They are kind of taking over perhaps the physical moment... in that time. It is not like I am someone deep into meditation or able to stick to any of those things. But sometimes, just being aware of your own internal processes and internal transitions that these things might trigger you or might make you feel a certain way, just knowing or acknowledging to yourself helps you get through the difficult moment. Of course, support definitely helps and talking it out helps.”

In fact, she had a tip to share too. She added, "I read a book called the Book of Emotions to Raha. It simply explains to kids what emotions are. When I read that book to her, it is actually like I am reading to myself. Sometimes, it is important to remind yourself about the different sort of highs and lows a human can experience and how that is normal to feel that way."