Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs laud Neeraj Chopra after he wins silver at the Paris Olympics 2024

Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Vicky Kaushal, joined the rest of India in congratulating Neeraj Chopra after he clinched the silver medal in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics. This marks his second Olympic medal, making him the third Indian after badminton player PV Sindhu and wrestler Sushil Kumar to win individual medals at two different Olympic Games. Neeraj Chopra became the third Indian to win individual medals at two different olympics.

Actors R. Madhavan and Alia Bhatt congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the silver medal

“Woohoo Neeraj, you've done it again! Congratulations on securing your second Olympic medal. India beams with pride,” wrote Rakulpreet Singh on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal echoed the sentiment, posting, “Season-best performance. You always make us proud, brother!” Sonu Sood also shared his admiration, writing, “Well done, Neeraj Chopra. A silver medal at the Olympics is a testament to your hard work and talent. You've proven that real heroes are those who face challenges and rise to the top. India celebrates your success today.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonu Sood called Neeraj Chopra a star after he won the silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024.

R Madhavan congratulated Chopra and also praised Arshad Nadeem, the Pakistani athlete who broke the Olympic record and won the gold medal. “What a wonderful match. Congratulations on the Olympic record, @arshadnadeem29, and the silver medal, @neeraj_chopra. Guys, the sport won today,” he wrote on Instagram.

Cheering on the ground!

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Malaika Arora shared their excitement by posting photos and videos of themselves cheering for Chopra during the final round of the javelin throw.

Bachchan shared videos of Chopra warming up and the entry announcement, while Arora posted a video of Chopra celebrating his silver medal victory, along with clips from other competitions, including the men's and women's 200m finals.