An opulent soiree exploring power of women, innovation, and AI transformation

In an opulent event held during the World Economic Forum 2024, a bevy of influential women leaders got together for a triumphant trilogy of panel discussions in Davos, Switzerland. Orchestrated by the visionary curator, Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network (WIN), along with Invest India, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Confederation of Indian Industry, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and World Innovation Economics, the three inspiring panels featured an assemblage of influential leaders and experts delving into the crux of critical issues in women's leadership, sustainability, innovation, and the transformative prowess of women in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Panellists stressed the importance of AI education, empowerment, and inclusivity in shaping the future

Amidst the snow-capped peaks and opulent surroundings, WIN had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with other prominent networks and global leaders who were captivated by the aura of our discussions. The air was electric with excitement as synergies of collaboration crackled through the corridors of Davos. Visionaries from various networks and influential leaders expressed keen interest in joining forces with Women Inspiring Network for a collaborative venture in the coming year.

“As we reflect on the dialogues shaping women leadership that unfolded at Davos during World Economic Forum 2024, we are thrilled by the prospect of future collaborations. The interest and support extended by other networks and global leaders have been nothing short of extraordinary. We are poised to turn these connections into powerful alliances that will undoubtedly shape the discourse and initiatives in the years to come. The spirit of collaboration is a beacon guiding us forward, and we eagerly anticipate the unfolding chapters of shared endeavours at Davos next year," said Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network.

Trailblazing Women - In a New Era of Innovation

In collaboration with Invest India, the second panel, "Trailblazing Women: In a New Era of Innovation," explored sustainability, innovation, and leadership. The distinguished panel included Sanskriti Thakur (Chairwoman, Tower Capital), Komal Sharma (Founder, TT Consultants), Aarti Gupta (CIO, Family Office DM Gupta &Anikarth Ventures), Santhosh Jayaram (Global Head Sustainability, HCL Technologies), and Isabella Grosmaitre (Founder and CEO, Goodman and Co).

Panellists emphasized the enduring impact of current actions on future generations, collective progress, and the importance of bringing others along in the journey of leadership. The event facilitated an exchange of diverse perspectives, enriching the discourse on women's leadership and sustainable practices.

Women and AI - 2 Powerful Forces Changing the World

The final panel, "Women and AI: 2 Powerful Forces Changing the World," was hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Women & Child Development, CII, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Held at the We Lead Lounge P57, it featured Tarja Stephens (Co-founder, Mia, Mission Impact Academy), Faramarz Farhoodi (Chairman, AI Nexus Healthcare Inc), Mark Turrell (Founder, unDavos), and Rashmi Joshi (CEO & Founder, Asha AI).

The discussion revolved around the impact of women in AI, democratizing access to healthcare, and the regulatory measures necessary for responsible AI development. Panellists stressed the importance of AI education, empowerment, and inclusivity in shaping the future.

These panel discussions mark a significant contribution to the global discourse on women's leadership, sustainability, innovation, and the transformative power of AI. Women Inspiring Network remains committed to fostering positive change and empowerment through collaboration.

Women in Leadership Panel Discussion

The inaugural panel discussion on Women in Leadership took place at the Sunstar Hotel, Davos, featuring prominent leaders across diverse industries. The esteemed panel included Kanika Tekriwal (CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd), Daniella Foster (Executive Board Member, Bayers Consumer Health Division), Aarti Gupta (CIO, Family Office DM Gupta &Anikarth Ventures), Iryna Papusha (Co-founder and President, Women Leaders for Ukraine), Pragati Sureka (Psychologist, Author), and Karl Lillard (Professional Speaker and AI Expert).

The panel delved into the unique challenges faced by women leaders and provided valuable insights into their experiences. Discussions ranged from fostering inclusive environments to the resilience and holistic planning abilities inherent in women leaders.

Stuti Jalan was invited to a private reception hosted by Katy Knox from President Bank Of America and special guest Diane Von Fursetenberg held at the Goals House.

The soirée was bringing together leaders from different sectors in Advancing gender equality , the gathering drew leaders from diverse sectors who focus on advancing gender equality and women's economic empowerment worldwide. The illustrious guest list featured luminaries such as Diane von Furstenberg, a distinguished Board Member of Vital Voices, Cherie Blair, Barrister and writer, Sherrie Rollins Westin, President Sesame Workshop, Adena Friedman, Nasdaq President and many more. The other side line events included WSJ womens reception, women leaders reception by Adecco, the Swedish lunch amongst others.