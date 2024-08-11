Anthony Jeselnik tickles Bengaluru's bones and all

Stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik visited India for the first time with a new special this year. Performing in Mumbai and Delhi, the comedian ended the tour in the Garden City of India to a crowd of comedy enthusiasts, comedians and fans of his work. Known for his dark humor and deadpan delivery, Jeselnik's special ‘Bones and All’ spoke about a variety of topics. For the opening act, comedian Kelly Ryan had the audience rolling with laughter in their seats. Anthony Jeselnik on stage in Bengaluru, as he ended his debut India tour on Saturday

The main act, Jeselnik, recently completed 20 years in the industry and decided to tour India with The DeadAnt Loop, to celebrate the same. In one of his jokes, Jeselnik points out that while you need to be 16-years-old in the USA to get a driver's license, in India all you need is to be the bravest person! “This visit to India cheered me up,” Jeselnik said during the show. With some great punch lines and an unforgettable set, attendees enjoyed the evening thoroughly.

Priti Bhatt, a marketing professional, shares, “I have not watched much of Anthony's specials and I'm only here to accompany a friend but I truly enjoyed the set. It was hilarious and I'll definitely go back and watch more of his stuff! The highlight of the show for me, however, was the opening act. Kelly Ryan did not have a single dull moment and I just didn't stop laughing.”

While ending his hour-long-special, Jeselnik took a moment to appreciate India, it's crowd and more. He said, “I honestly can't tell you why we came to India but I know why we will come back. The experience here has been absolutely amazing. It was also so good to meet all the comics in India and you should all support them. When I go back, I'll be sure to tell my comedian friends to come here and experience what I did. So, if there's anyone you want to call, you can let me know.” This prompted the audience to yell out names of various comedians like Dave Chappelle and Bo Burnham, to which Jeselnik responded, “I didn't meant tell me now, go write it on social media or something.”

In the crowd, a bunch of Bengaluru-based comics were also present. Comedian Arnav Rao, said, “His set was tight and it was wonderful to watch. Although we didn't meet him, this was the closest we got to him! I really appreciate the shoutout he gave to the comedy scene in India and I truly enjoyed his set. Also Kelly Ryan was hilarious, so shoutout to her!”