Mirror mirror on the wall, whose the rarest zodiac sign of them all this year? Is it you?

Chances are, that most of you reading this aren't going to make the cut. But what would even be the point of this article if that was the case? Not to make the cosmos sound like Tyra Banks revealing the elimination roll call of an America's Next Top Model episode, but only 1 zodiac sign wears the crown of being the rarest of the rare this year. Can we cue the drumrolls please? Because that sign is... Have YOU been crowned the rarest zodiac sign by the cosmos this year? Find out!(Photos: X, NaturoCure)

Aquarius

Yep. So if you're born between January 20 and February 18 of any year, you get a free pass to rub the honour of being the rarest zodiac sign in your friend's faces.

Now have your fun, but don't go too hard, because more likely than not, you are set to be dethroned next year, most probably by one of them and their future-rare zodiacs. Wondering why? Well because we haven't awarded Aquarius the 'rarest zodiac' satin sash on the basis of any astrological rules or the placement of the stars. It's hard-core science — birth data to be more specific — backing this crowning which also makes this astrological tidbit eligible for all those naysayers who believe the cosmos and Astrology is just mumbo jumbo (it's not, but each to their own).

So what makes Aquarius oh-so-special this year?

As per a Reader's Digest report, using birth rate data gathered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States as well as similar data collated from the UN worldwide, the zodiac sign of Aquarius happens to be the rarest occurring zodiac sign for this year.

Bummed out about not making the cut? Well we have a bit of a consolation prize for you. If you happen to be born in either the sign of Aries or Sagittarius, you have come in second and third respectively, in this 'race' you really have no control over. So, congratulations we guess. So those with birthdays between March 21 to April 19 (for Aries) and November 22 to December 21 (for Sagittarius), you too have some vague cause for celebration.

And for the 9 other zodiac signs that didn't make the cut, may be 2025 will be your year?