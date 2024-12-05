Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mirror mirror on the wall, whose the rarest zodiac sign of them all this year? Is it you?

ByAalokitaa Basu
Dec 05, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Status quo and all is fine but who doesn't love a little bit of exclusivity? That too packaged with a neat stamp of approval from the cosmos itself?!

Chances are, that most of you reading this aren't going to make the cut. But what would even be the point of this article if that was the case? Not to make the cosmos sound like Tyra Banks revealing the elimination roll call of an America's Next Top Model episode, but only 1 zodiac sign wears the crown of being the rarest of the rare this year. Can we cue the drumrolls please? Because that sign is...

Have YOU been crowned the rarest zodiac sign by the cosmos this year? Find out!(Photos: X, NaturoCure)
Have YOU been crowned the rarest zodiac sign by the cosmos this year? Find out!(Photos: X, NaturoCure)

Aquarius

Yep. So if you're born between January 20 and February 18 of any year, you get a free pass to rub the honour of being the rarest zodiac sign in your friend's faces.

Now have your fun, but don't go too hard, because more likely than not, you are set to be dethroned next year, most probably by one of them and their future-rare zodiacs. Wondering why? Well because we haven't awarded Aquarius the 'rarest zodiac' satin sash on the basis of any astrological rules or the placement of the stars. It's hard-core science — birth data to be more specific — backing this crowning which also makes this astrological tidbit eligible for all those naysayers who believe the cosmos and Astrology is just mumbo jumbo (it's not, but each to their own).

So what makes Aquarius oh-so-special this year?

As per a Reader's Digest report, using birth rate data gathered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States as well as similar data collated from the UN worldwide, the zodiac sign of Aquarius happens to be the rarest occurring zodiac sign for this year.

Bummed out about not making the cut? Well we have a bit of a consolation prize for you. If you happen to be born in either the sign of Aries or Sagittarius, you have come in second and third respectively, in this 'race' you really have no control over. So, congratulations we guess. So those with birthdays between March 21 to April 19 (for Aries) and November 22 to December 21 (for Sagittarius), you too have some vague cause for celebration.

And for the 9 other zodiac signs that didn't make the cut, may be 2025 will be your year?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On