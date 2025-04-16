Menu Explore
Are actor Himanshu Soni and wife Sheetal Singh heading for a divorce? Soni neither…

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 16, 2025 03:05 PM IST

Ask Himanshu Soni about it, and he neither confirms, nor denies the news. He says, “Logon ko toh baat banaani hoti hai, especially in our case…"

Actor-couple Himanshu Soni and Sheetal Singh, have allegedly parted ways. A source close to the couple tells us that “they have already filed for divorce”. They tied the knot in 2015 after dating for two years.

Himanshu Soni and wife Sheetal Singh(Internet)
Himanshu Soni and wife Sheetal Singh(Internet)

The source shares, “Nothing is well in paradise. They were having compatibility issues for quite some time and that’s why they decided to take the legal route.”

Ask Himanshu about it, and he neither confirms, nor denies the news. He says, “Kya hi bataana. Jab hoga tab pata chal hi jaayega sabko. Logon ko toh baat banaani hoti hai, especially in our case, as it was a long-distance relationship.”

Earlier this week, Himanshu deleted all the photos with Sheetal from his social media account, which led to the speculation.

The couple met on the sets of the show Buddha when Himanshu was prepping for the titular role. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaipur.

We tried reaching out to Sheetal, but she remained unavailable for a

