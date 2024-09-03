 Artix 3.0: Hotel rooms transformed into immersive art galleries - Hindustan Times
Artix 3.0: Hotel rooms transformed into immersive art galleries

ByKriti Shukla
Sep 03, 2024 01:41 PM IST

In Artix 3.0, The Claridges Hotel transformed into a global art gallery, showcasing works from renowned artists

Art enthusiasts gathered at The Claridges Hotel for Artix 3.0, where every space, from bedrooms to washrooms, was transformed into private galleries for global art. The atmosphere buzzed with vibrant conversations and deep engagement, reflecting the profound connection between art lovers and the captivating displays around them.

Artix 3.0 (Source: Rajesh Kashyap)
Artix 3.0 (Source: Rajesh Kashyap)

The galleries featured artists like Raza Husain, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Anjolie’s Ela Menon, and Prabhakar Kolte. Other artists including Shobha Broota, FN Souza, Laxma Goud, and Manu Parekh were also a part of the show.

The event also included an insightful opening talk with artists Satish Gupta, Prayag Shukla, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Shobha Broota, and Arpana Caur, who shared their artistic journeys and inspirations followed by a curatorial walkthrough by Jyoti Kathpalia. Among those who attended were Salman Khurshid, Yuriko Lochan, Rajiv Lochan, among others.


Malvika Poddar
Malvika Poddar
Rajeev Lochan and Yuriko Lochan
Rajeev Lochan and Yuriko Lochan
Salman Khurshid and Payal Kapoor
Salman Khurshid and Payal Kapoor
Prayag Shukla and Satish Gupta
Prayag Shukla and Satish Gupta
Shobha Broota and Sanjay Bhattacharya
Shobha Broota and Sanjay Bhattacharya
Jyoti A. Kathpalia
Jyoti A. Kathpalia
Mamta Nath
Mamta Nath
Uday Jain
Uday Jain
