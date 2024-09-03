Artix 3.0: Hotel rooms transformed into immersive art galleries

Art enthusiasts gathered at The Claridges Hotel for Artix 3.0, where every space, from bedrooms to washrooms, was transformed into private galleries for global art. The atmosphere buzzed with vibrant conversations and deep engagement, reflecting the profound connection between art lovers and the captivating displays around them. Artix 3.0 (Source: Rajesh Kashyap)

The galleries featured artists like Raza Husain, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Anjolie’s Ela Menon, and Prabhakar Kolte. Other artists including Shobha Broota, FN Souza, Laxma Goud, and Manu Parekh were also a part of the show.

The event also included an insightful opening talk with artists Satish Gupta, Prayag Shukla, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Shobha Broota, and Arpana Caur, who shared their artistic journeys and inspirations followed by a curatorial walkthrough by Jyoti Kathpalia. Among those who attended were Salman Khurshid, Yuriko Lochan, Rajiv Lochan, among others.







Malvika Poddar

Rajeev Lochan and Yuriko Lochan

Salman Khurshid and Payal Kapoor

Prayag Shukla and Satish Gupta

Shobha Broota and Sanjay Bhattacharya

Jyoti A. Kathpalia

Mamta Nath