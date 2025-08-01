Say hello to the summer of love this August: The 4 lucky zodiacs on Cupid’s list

We love love! Belly and Conrad in season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty

And we especially love it when it comes after a particularly bleh spell of bad dates, a dry phone and a wistful heart.

We’re more than half way past the year and the cosmos believes a certain 4 zodiac signs in particular, deserve some answers and a truck load of hope to go with it. Astrologer Amy Demure reads the stars in this regard.

As always, don’t forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs. Venus placements in your natal chart also hold strong significance this month when looking at love and relationships.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

The past is knocking on your door — and you gotta answer it! Don’t get us wrong, nobody is asking you to abandon all progress and run right back to your ex. But the Universe will be bringing a love than never really ended (or began properly), back into your fold. There will be a crossing of paths and in a very significant way at that with the oracle largely tilting towards the possibility of them reaching out — and NOT you (read that again). Now whether this blows up into a full fledged love-of-my-life romance or you choose to walk away, your core intention for the month when it comes to love should be clarity.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Venus is moving through Capricorn’s seventh house of love and relationships and this will shake EVERYTHING up. Add to that this Jupiter’s mid-month transit and what the earth sign has on their hands is divine intervention. The flames burning could be brand new or old but Cappys won’t be able to shake that ‘fated’ feeling — and they mustn’t, because it’s very, very real. Just to be clear on the potential this month holds for breakthroughs in love, a soulmate chapter is definitely on the cards. Just quit the stress!

Aquarius (January 20-February 19)

Aquarians are being asked not to ignore that nagging intuitive feeling they will find themselves being wrapped up in when it comes to them reminiscing about the past. There are latent energies for this sign, very similar to that of Aries, but the intensity is straight up dialled to a 100. The water sign needs to keep their focus aligned to what they truly want and let their intuition guide them about if what’s in front of them is the answer to their prayers — or is it among the other contenders? Trust.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Passion! That’s the theme for Pisces this month. Chances are the water sign is already wrapped up in something that feels, or properly is, serious. But the weight of past emotional baggage still sits tight on their chests silently dictating how they approach love and intimacy — not just on the surface, but also behind closed doors. Expect a purge that will flush out the internal emotional gunk and renew their core approach to romance. An emotional software update is loading so Pisces must hold on tight.

So will you be rising in love this August?