Bengalurean artist's ode to mystic India on canvas

Resham Sahi, a techie by profession and artist by passion, is all set to showcase her collection of paintings in her first art exhibition this weekend in Bengaluru. Having explored the art form since the age of five, Sahi's journey into understanding her style and learning from some renowned painters has finally led her to this moment. “I had a very keen interest in art, growing up. This exhibition came about, thanks to the pandemic where I got a lot of time to work on my pieces and get back into painting,” Sahi shares. Artist Resham Sahi's first exhibition will host around 35 pieces from her collection

Over 35 pieces, ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹2,00,000, will be on display at the exhibition which is titled Mystic India Collection. “It's a series of paintings which signify the soul of India through my lens. I grew up as a single child to a single mother, and am now a mother to two daughters with very strong personalities. I am surrounded by powerful women and hence about 70% of my collection depicts women. The paintings focus on them being bold, expressive, outgoing etc. For example, one of the paintings shows two women engaged in a religious activity, but upon closer inspection you'll see that both of them are sporting a blue sindoor which is the opposite of tradition. This is to signify that norms are being broken in India today but one is still in touch with their roots,” Sahi shares.

Sahi's work is a mix of mediums - from acrylics, oil, watercolors and more. Sahi says, “One of my signature works is of ink on paper. I've used a page from an old dictionary, stuck it to the canvas and sketched with ink on that. It's a very interesting medium because ink is not very forgiving as you can't go back and do anything with it, once it's down. I also think it's an excellent form of expression as it's very free-flowing and has a bit of an unpredictable nature, which I personally love.”

Sahi is ready to begin her next collection as well after the upcoming exhibition. “I haven't really made up my mind yet because I'm not really looking at this from a commercially-driven agenda. In fact the money I make out of the upcoming exhibition, I intend on paying that forward towards animal welfare. It's my way of contributing to society, in terms of art and also the funds I gather from these exhibitions,” Sahi signs off.

Catch It Live

What: Mystic Indian Collection by Resham Sahi

Where: Bangalore international Centre – Sanchi Art Gallery, 7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage

When: August 10 to 12

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free