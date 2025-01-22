Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma: After 15 years in the industry I can’t afford to slow down now

Actor Saanand Verma completed 15 years in the industry and feels that contracts does bound and artiste’s creativity. Actor Saanand Verma

“For any actor to be under contract does restrict him to spread his wings. I am here to act and just make the most of my time — bandh ke nahi reh sakta. I left my high paying corporate job, ran pillar to post, started as a nobody, walked miles to get one role and now when things are showing up, I can’t afford to slow down now jab kaam samne se aa raha,” says the Verma.

He has garnered a lot of audience’s love for his role of Anokhelal Saxena in the longest running comedy daily Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

“This year is about milestones as I completed 15 years in the industry and my TV daily is set to complete 2,500 episodes. People ask me how come you are still part of the show and seen everywhere else. I am not under any contract, so I get a lot of time to take different projects. I love my BGPH team and character — toh woh main hamesha karunga. Main real life mein bhi kuch aise hi pagal sa hu, hamesha khush rehne wala.”

Seen on OTT as well as in films like Mardani, Chichchore and Vijay 69, he seems to enjoy the way his career is shaping up as he will be seen sharing the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film Section 108.

“After OTT series Apharan Sabka Katega things changed a lot for me. OTT is a really strong medium today. If people praise me for Bhabiji...then I have received much more praise for this series. As I have completed 15 yea-rs in the industry, I can say ant bhala toh sab bhala,” concludes the actor who will also be seen in film Aankhon Ki Gusthakiyan with Vikrant Massey.