B’luru’s startup founder, Sneha Biswas, at India Conference at Harvard ’24

Sneha Biswas is thrilled to be invited as one of the speakers at the India Conference at Harvard this year. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, an alumna of Harvard Business School, tells us, “I received the invitation a month ago. It’s really exciting for me to be there and network with other people from the industry.” The conference is set to take place on February 17 and 18. Sneha Biswas is all set to take stage at the India Conference at Harvard 2024

Biswas quit a cushy consultant job in the US to build her EdTech company, Early Steps Academy, in 2021. Catering to ages four to 12, the company provides Harvard-like engaging content. Biswas states that the purpose of starting the company was to make education more accessible and relevant. “I wanted to start something of my own, to solve some of the biggest problems in the education space. Today, we are growing globally in over 47 countries, but the company started out here, in Bengaluru,” she says, adding that the city is particularly conducive for entrepreneurs like herself.

“Bengaluru is favourable for startups in many ways. The young crowd, talent overload and entrepreneurial spirit among the people — all of this contributes to making the city a startup hub,” she tells us.

From attending the conference in the past as a student to being invited as a speaker, Biswas feels like life has come full circle: “The conference is mainly held for the Indian diaspora at Harvard. I have attended as a student, and then in 2017, when I was working at a senior position for an energy conference. Back then, I spoke about women in energy professions.”

How excited is she to be back to her alma mater? “I’m looking forward to go back to the campus and meet some of my professors. It’s also good to get connected to so many people who are doing so well across fields - from business and sports to arts. I’d love to interact with them and understand their journeys of growth. I’m also excited about my session. I hope I can be authentic, as I remember when I attended the conference, the authenticity of the speakers back then stuck with me. I’m also hoping to hear some meaningful questions about the startup culture in India,” she signs off.