BTS' Kim Seok-jin reveals the Hollywood celebrity he wants to collaborate with; ‘I’ve only met him in passing, but…’

With BTS gearing up for their long-awaited comeback, the excitement around the group is at an all-time high. And leading the charge on press duties is none other than Jin. Glowing with confidence, Jin recently appeared on BuzzFeed’s The Puppy Interview, charming fans as he answered questions while being swarmed by a group of playful pups. Kim Seok-jin with puppies

In the episode, the BTS vocalist opened up about his solo career, musical inspirations, and hopes for future projects. When asked about a dream collaboration, Jin didn’t hesitate. “I’ve only met him in passing, but I’d love to collab with Bruno Mars one day. It’d be a lot of fun, I’m a huge fan of him,” he shared. Reflecting on his trainee days, Jin added, “I often practised my vocals by singing Just The Way You Are before debut, it’s one of my favourite songs.”

Jin’s heartfelt admiration for Mars quickly had fans buzzing, with many hoping this wishful team-up becomes reality in the group's new chapter. After nearly two years of individual military service, the band is reuniting. RM (Kim Namjoon) and V (Kim Taehyung) were discharged earlier this week and made their first public appearance post-service. Shortly after, Billboard Korea confirmed that Jimin (Park Jimin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) have also completed their mandatory service, marking a major moment for ARMYs worldwide.

With Jin leading the conversation, fresh music in the pipeline, and all seven members finally back, BTS’ new era is already off to a heart-thumping start.