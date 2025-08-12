BTS' label BigHit shares pre-debut MV for new K-pop group CORTIS; here's the verdict

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or have completely sworn off trending news, BTS’ parent company HYBE has just unleashed its latest project to the world — CORTIS. Officially set to debut on August 18, the five-member group has been warming up the stage for months. CORTIS

Their first big step? The release of their music video for GO!, a track that sits firmly in the realm of new-generation Korean music. Think Travis Scott meets electronic K-pop — the kind of sound engineered to thrive on TikTok or Instagram Reels. For the Korean music landscape that has often skirted this style, CORTIS feels like a deliberate attempt to fill that niche.

Netizens react

The MV — released today on August 11 — has the playful energy of small-scale creators shooting from a single POV. Some fans were instantly struck by the group’s youthful looks, with one remarking, “They look so young.” Others embraced the unserious debut with optimism, declaring, “Cortis is vibe,” while a TXT stan cheekily pointed out, “TXT finally being the middle child.”

Still, a section of the audience was far less impressed. One viewer dismissed it with, “They’re giving anyone a record deal nowadays,” while another bluntly called it, “a mess. visually and musically.” Even harsher? “Basic music ngl,” and, “the way I was excited to check this out but I got a headache halfway through the song.”

CORTIS — comprising Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho — marks BIGHIT MUSIC’s first new group since TXT’s debut six years ago. Their official title track, What You Want, will arrive on August 18 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by an English version featuring American rapper Teezo Touchdown on August 22. Whether they’ll win over the sceptics or cement themselves as Gen Z’s new playlist staple remains to be seen, but they've got everyone talking!