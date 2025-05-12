Buddha Purnima 2025: Invite prosperity and abundance into your life by performing these simple remedies

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is celebrated to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha. Observed on the full moon day in the month of Vaisakha (which tends to fall in either April or May), it holds great spiritual significance for Buddhists the world over. It is believed that all three key events in Buddha’s life occurred on the same day, making it a deeply sacred occasion. Buddha Purnima is being observed on May 12 this year

The religious and spiritual significance of Buddha Purnima of course has its stronghold in the three most-defining instances of Gautam Buddha's life. That being said, the auspicious day also entails the worship of Lord Vishnu, who is always payed obeisance to, in congruence with Goddess Lakshmi.

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Vishnu is believed to have incarnated on earth, across each of the aforementioned key events, which explains the observance of the day as Vaisakha Purnima, as well as the practice of paying obeisance to Lord Vishnu today. This year, Purnima is being commemorated on May 12.

As tradition dictates, praying to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu ensures a downpour of abundance and prosperity to the clean-hearted. Performing the following remedies today then, will ensure that the floodgates of fortune open up.

Peepal tree

The great peepal is the tree under which Lord Buddha attained his enlightenment. As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi is said to reside in the majestic Bodhi on the day of Vaisakha Purnima. Lighting a ghee lamp under it in the evening and circling around it with pure intentions, will be sure to bring in luck and prosperity into your lives.

Not just this, Lord Shiva is believed to reside in the trunk of the peepal, Lord Vishnu in the roots and Lord Brahma on the front. Lighting a lamp or diya on the occasion of Buddha Purnima then, will ensure that all your worries get washed away.

The Moon

The moon is believed to have been witness to Lord Buddha's enlightenment. Offering milk and kheer to the celestial body, will ensure blessings to come your way from Lord Shiva.

Your home

If you wish to invite happiness and prosperity into your house, there couldn't be a better day than today to bring a bamboo plant in. Additionally, placing a Navagraha Yantra in the north-east corner of your home will not only promote this positive energy but will dispel any and all negativities.

We wish you a blessed day ahead.